AUD/USD consolidates recent gains to multi-month tops, below 0.7000 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The upbeat market mood continued lending some support to the aussie.
  • A modest USD uptick seemed to be the only factor capping further gains.

The AUD/USD pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band below the key 0.7000 psychological mark.

The pair traded with a mild positive bias for the eight-consecutive session on Monday, albeit the uptick lacked any strong follow-through and remained capped below the six-month tops set in the previous session. A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the AUD/USD pair and led to a subdued/range-bound trading action through the mid-European session.

The US dollar broke out of its daily consolidative trading range and built on Friday's post-NFP positive move. This, in turn, acted as one of the key factors that kept a lid on any additional gains for the AUD/USD pair. However, the upbeat market mood continued lending some support to perceived riskier currencies, including the aussie and might help limit any meaningful pullback.

The global risk sentiment remained well supported by expectations that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic was over. Adding to this, the incoming economic data further fueled hopes about a V-shaped recovery for the global economy. Investors now seemed reluctant to place fresh bets, rather preferred to wait for a fresh catalyst before positioning for the AUD/USD pair's near-term trajectory.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US. Hence, the broader market risk sentiment, along with the USD price dynamics might continue to play a key role in influencing the AUD/USD pair and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6982
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 0.6969
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6635
Daily SMA50 0.6451
Daily SMA100 0.6482
Daily SMA200 0.6662
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7013
Previous Daily Low 0.693
Previous Weekly High 0.7013
Previous Weekly Low 0.6648
Previous Monthly High 0.6683
Previous Monthly Low 0.6372
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6981
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6962
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6928
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6887
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6844
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7012
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7054
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7095

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

