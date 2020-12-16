AUD/USD consolidates near multi-year tops, just above mid-0.7500s

- AUD/USD was seen oscillating in a range through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday.
- A softer tone surrounding the USD continued lending some support and helped limit the downside.
- Investors now seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the latest FOMC policy decision.
The AUD/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and remained confined in a narrow trading band, around mid-0.7500s through the Asian session.
The pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's goodish intraday bounce from the vicinity of the key 0.7500 psychological mark and witnessed a subdued price action on Tuesday. The downside remained well supported by a softer tone surrounding the US dollar, though bulls seemed reluctant ahead of the latest FOMC monetary policy update.
The USD Index languished near two-and-half-year lows amid the recent optimism over the rollout of vaccines for the highly contagious coronavirus disease. Adding to this, growing hopes for additional US fiscal stimulus measures before the end of the year further undermined the greenback and extended some support to the AUD/USD pair.
Despite the positive factors, investors refrained from placing aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait for the outcome of the two-day FOMC meeting that got underway on Tuesday. The Fed is scheduled to announce its decision later during the US session and is widely expected to keep the key overnight interest rate pinned near zero.
Meanwhile, the markets have been expecting that the US central bank will increase its bond-buying program. Hence, the key focus will be on the accompanying monetary policy statement and updated economic projections. Investors will further take cues from the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the post-meeting press conference.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7566
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.756
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7404
|Daily SMA50
|0.7261
|Daily SMA100
|0.7234
|Daily SMA200
|0.691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7572
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7506
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7572
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7372
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7438
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.699
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7547
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7532
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7521
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7481
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7455
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7586
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7612
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7652
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.22 as tensions mount
EUR/USD has fallen off the fresh multi-year peak of 1.2212 as traders pause ahead of the Fed decision. US retail sales missed estimates and EZ PMIs exceeded them.
GBP/USD falls off the highs as Brexit waiting game continues
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.35 as promising headlines of Brexit progress have yet to yield a deal. The EU and the UK are reportedly at odds over fisheries.
XAU/USD retreats from 1-week tops, steady around $1855 ahead of FOMC
Gold surrendered its intraday gains to one-week tops and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range. The commodity was last seen hovering near the $1855 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
Bitcoin finally cracks $20,000 for the first time ever
Bitcoin has just climbed above $20,000 for the first time ever and seems poised for further upside action. The digital asset trades at $20,300 at the time of writing.
WTI trades flat around $47.50 ahead of EIA report
Crude oil prices rose during the first two days of the week as the coronavirus vaccine rollout and US stimulus optimism allowed investors to continue to price a steady recovery in global oil demand.