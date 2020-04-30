AUD/USD consolidates near multi-week tops, around mid-0.6500s

- AUD/USD bulls took a breather near 100-day SMA on mixed Chinese PMIs.
- The upbeat market mood, softer USD might continue to help limit any fall.
The AUD/USD pair lacked any firm intraday direction and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the Asian session on Thursday.
Following the recent strong positive move to seven-week tops, the pair took some breather near 100-day SMA following the release of softer Chinese Manufacturing PMI on Thursday. In fact, China's official Manufacturing PMI came in at 50.8 for April as compared to 51.0 expected and the previous month's reading of 52.0.
A slight disappointment from the headline reading was largely negated by the fact that the data still pointed to an expansion in the manufacturing activity. This coupled with stronger-than-expected gauge for the services sector extended some to the China-proxy Australian dollar and helped limit any meaningful slide for the major.
On the other hand, the US dollar remained depressed on the back of Wednesday's dismal US GDP report and the FOMC monetary policy update. This comes amid the upbeat market mood and the latest optimism over the re-opening of economies in some parts, which further benefitted perceived riskier currencies, including the aussie.
It is worth recalling that the advance US GDP report showed that the economic activity contracted sharply by 4.8% during the first quarter of 2020. Adding to this, the Fed cautioned that the negative impact from the coronavirus pandemic could prolong in the medium term and also left the door open to more monetary easing.
Meanwhile, the pair's subdued trading action might still be categorized as a consolidation phase near a technically significant moving average. Hence, any dips might still be seen as a buying opportunity and should help limit the downside. Market participants now look forward to Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data from the US for a fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6554
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6556
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6314
|Daily SMA50
|0.6303
|Daily SMA100
|0.657
|Daily SMA200
|0.6689
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6558
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6486
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6406
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6253
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6686
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5509
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6531
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6514
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6509
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6461
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6436
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6581
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6606
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6653
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
