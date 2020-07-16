AUD/USD consolidates losses below 0.7000 as risk sentiment sours

- AUD/USD bounces off 0.6962 after posting the biggest losses in three weeks the previous day.
- Global markets remain dull as vaccine-led optimism fades amid escalating US-China tussle and mixed data.
- Aussie Unemployment Rate matched anticipated hike, Chinese Retail Sales and US Jobless Claims failed to please.
- A light calendar after a busy day, risk catalysts keep the driver’s seat.
AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6970 at the start of Friday’s Asian session. The pair has been choppy between 0.6965 and 0.6975 after stepping back from 0.6962 during the last hours of the US session. It’s worth mentioning that the quote marked the highest losses since June 24 on Thursday as the market’s risk-tone sentiment sours.
Nothing important except for fading optimism…
Starting from the Asian session, Thursday was a busy day for global market watchers. Though, no major data/events could offer any important insights than the fact that the global recovery is yet away. Also dimming the prospects were the Sino-American tension and rising coronavirus (COVID-19) figures.
The Australian jobs report for June flashed better than forecast Employment Change, to 210.8K, coupled with a higher than previous 7.1% Unemployment Rate of 7.4%. On the other hand, China’s second-quarter (Q2) GDP rallied above market consensus to 11.5% on QoQ, Industrial Production also rose beyond 4.7% expected to 4.8%. However, Retail Sales slipped past-0.3% forecast to -1.8%. Elsewhere, the US Retail Sales surged 5.6% with a rise in Initial Jobless Claims. Hence, there were a plethora of figures but all of them failed to offer any clear direction.
Talking about the risks, the US is considering sanctioning top-tier Chinese policymakers, as per the New York Times, which in turn will escalate the tussle between the world’s top two economies. Further, back-to-back record highs in the pandemic numbers from the US and Australia renewed fears of another lockdown and weigh on the risks. Additionally, global policymakers also seem in less hurry to announce the much-awaited stimulus packages and keep teasing the bears. It should be noted that investors earlier cheered hopes of nearness to the virus vaccine.
Amid all these catalysts, Wall Street marked another day of mild losses with the US 10-year Treasury yields being sluggish around 0.618%, down 1.2 basis points (bps).
Looking forward, the economic calendar doesn’t offer any major data/events during the Asian session that could move the markets. As a result, traders will have to keep eyes on the pandemic headlines and updates concerning the US-China story for fresh impetus.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking below 0.6900 thresholds, the pair’s gradual run-up to challenge June month’s high around 0.7065 can’t be ruled out.
Additional important level
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.697
|Today Daily Change
|-38 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.54%
|Today daily open
|0.7008
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6922
|Daily SMA50
|0.6791
|Daily SMA100
|0.6539
|Daily SMA200
|0.668
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7038
|Previous Daily Low
|0.697
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7001
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6922
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7065
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6648
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7012
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6996
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6972
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6937
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6904
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7041
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7074
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7109
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.14 amid critical EU Summit, weak US data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1430 ahead of the critical EU Summit discussing the recovery fund. US UoM Consumer Confidence missed with 73.2 in July. COVID-19 statistics are eyed.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.25 as Johnson warns of new coronavirus waves
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.25, pressured after BOE Governor Bailey reiterated the bank's commitment to low rates. PM Johnson announced further steps to open the economy but warned of new COVID-19 waves.
Stellar shines, ETH/BTC bracing for a fall
Mass industry adoption of blockchain technology continues to Increase. The crypto market enters a sideways/downward cycle and is likely to begin August at discount prices. ETH/BTC could fall more than 5% in the next month.
Gold hits fresh session tops, inching back closer to $1810 level
Gold continued gaining traction through the mid-European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1806-07 region. Bulls seemed rather unaffected by a positive mood around the global equity markets.
WTI looks for a firm direction around $41 after snapping two-day winning streak
WTI fades upside momentum from $40.69 but remains positive for the third day in the week. The black gold reversed from the highest in three weeks the previous day. Though, sellers seem unconvinced amid a lack of major catalysts.