  • AUD/USD drops to its lowest level since April 2020 amid sustained USD buying.
  • Aggressive Fed rate hike bets, surging US bond yields underpins the greenback.
  • The prevalent risk-off environment further weighs on the risk-sensitive aussie.

The AUD/USD pair consolidates its recent losses to the lowest level since April 2020 and oscillates in a range around the 0.6265 region through the mid-European session.

The US dollar buying remains unabated for the fifth successive day, which, in turn, forces the AUD/USD pair to extend last week's rejection slide from the 0.6540-0.6550 supply zone. Against the backdrop of the robust US jobs data, the overnight hawkish comments by Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard reaffirmed bets for a more aggressive policy tightening by the US central bank.

Brainard reiterates the Fed’s commitment to bring inflation down and triggers a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note climbs back closer to the 4% threshold. This, along with the prevalent risk-off mood, continues to act as a tailwind for the safe-haven greenback and weighs on the risk-sensitive aussie.

Investors remain concerned in the wake of growing worries about a deeper global economic downturn amid rapidly rising borrowing costs. Apart from this, a further escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and fresh US-China trade jitters take a toll on the risk sentiment. This is evident from a weaker tone around the equity markets and driving haven flows.

That said, technical indicators on the daily chart are now flashing slightly oversold conditions. This seems to be the only factor that is holding back traders from placing fresh bearish bets around the AUD/USD pair and helping limit the downside. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop supports prospects for an extension of the near-term depreciating move.

There isn't any relevant market-moving economic data due for release from the US, leaving the USD at the mercy of the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment. Apart from this, scheduled speeches by influential FOMC members should influence the USD price dynamics and produce short-term trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6264
Today Daily Change -0.0038
Today Daily Change % -0.60
Today daily open 0.6302
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.655
Daily SMA50 0.6768
Daily SMA100 0.6868
Daily SMA200 0.7052
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.638
Previous Daily Low 0.6275
Previous Weekly High 0.6548
Previous Weekly Low 0.6354
Previous Monthly High 0.6916
Previous Monthly Low 0.6363
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6315
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.634
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6257
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6213
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6152
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6363
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6424
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6469

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds steady near 0.9700 as dollar rally loses steam

EUR/USD holds steady near 0.9700 as dollar rally loses steam

EUR/USD has managed to stage a rebound from the 12-day low it set at 0.9673 earlier in the day and has gone into a consolidation phase near 0.9700. The dollar rally lost its steam amid retreating US Treasury bond yields as investors await Fedspeak. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds above 1.1050 ahead of Fedspeak

GBP/USD holds above 1.1050 ahead of Fedspeak

GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.1050 on Thursday as the dollar struggles to gather strength. The Bank of England announced that it intends to purchase index-linked gilts earlier in the day, helping the British pound stay resilient against its rivals.

GBP/USD News

Gold recovers modestly, stays below $1,670

Gold recovers modestly, stays below $1,670

Following Monday's selloff, gold extended its slide and touched its weakest level in a week near $1,660 earlier in the day. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edging lower during the European session, however, XAU/USD erased a small portion of its daily losses. 

Gold News

Polkadot price on edge, slight bearish wind could trigger a 20% nosedive

Polkadot price on edge, slight bearish wind could trigger a 20% nosedive

Polkadot price shows a full-fledged bearish continuation pattern that could trigger a steep decline if buyers do not intervene. If, as expected, bulls fail to step in, investors should prepare for a sharp correction for DOT.

Read more

War, COVID-19, US-China tensions, inflation, market panic

War, COVID-19, US-China tensions, inflation, market panic

Risk sentiment is morose with the escalating tensions in Ukraine, rising Covid cases in China, mounting tensions between US and China, and the selloff in US and other treasuries.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures