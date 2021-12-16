AUD/USD consolidates in a range near weekly top, just below 0.7180 resistance zone

- AUD/USD witnessed a subdued/range-bound price move heading into the European session.
- COVID-19 jitters, dovish remarks by RBA Governor Lowe acted as a headwind for the major.
- The risk-on mood, weaker USD extended some support and helped limit any meaningful slide.
The AUD/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early part of the trading on Thursday. The pair was last seen hovering in the neutral territory, around the 0.7165 region heading into the European session.
The pair, so far, has struggled to capitalize on the previous day's post-FOMC rebound from the 0.7090 support area and the upside remained capped near the 0.7180 resistance zone. A sharp rise in daily coronavirus cases in Australia's largest state by population – New South Wales – and dovish comments by the RBA Governor Philip Lowe acted as a headwind for the Australian dollar.
In fact, New South Wales reported 1,742 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday – the highest daily total since the pandemic began. The RBA Governor Philip Lowe also acknowledge the economic risks from the Omicron outbreak and pushed back against expectations for a rate hike in 2022. This overshadowed upbeat employment figures from Australia and capped gains for the AUD/USD pair.
That said, a generally positive tone around the equity markets extended some support to the perceived riskier aussie. Apart from this, a modest US dollar weakness helped limit any meaningful slide for the AUD/USD pair, at least for now. It, however, remains to be seen if bulls are able to regain control or refrain from placing aggressive bets amid a more hawkish Fed outlook.
It is worth recalling that the Fed on Wednesday announced that it would double the pace of tapering to $30 billion per month. Moreover, the so-called dot plot showed that officials expect to raise the fed funds rate at least three times next year. This, in turn, supports prospects for the emergence of some USD dip-buying, which, in turn, should continue to cap gains for the AUD/USD pair.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Initial Weekly Jobless Claims, Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Industrial Production and flash PMIs. This, along with some volatility infused by the BoE/ECB policy decision and the broader market risk sentiment, should provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7164
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|0.7173
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.715
|Daily SMA50
|0.7306
|Daily SMA100
|0.7308
|Daily SMA200
|0.7475
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7174
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7092
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7188
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6995
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7537
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7063
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7143
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7123
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7119
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7064
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7037
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7228
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7282
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water below 1.1300 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is consolidating the post-Fed rebound below 1.1300, as bulls bid time ahead of the ECB decision. Fed doubled the pace of tapering, hinted at three rate hikes in 2022. ECB is likely to signal the end to PEPP but Omicron woes. Eurozone Preliminary PMIs awaited as well.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3250, UK/US PMI, BOE eyed
GBP/USD is trading flat around 1.3250, consolidating weekly gains ahead of the key BOE rate decision. US dollar tracks yields lower post-Fed, market sentiment dwindles. UK delays Northern Ireland border checks for Brexit progress, Daily covid infections jump to record highs in the UK.
Gold contemplates next move ahead of BOE, ECB decisions
Gold price enjoyed good two-way businesses on the hawkish Fed decision, with the bulls finally fighting back control from two-month lows of $1,753. The Fed doubled the pace of tapering to $30 billion per month while the dot plot showed three rate hikes for 2022.
Dogecoin bulls prepare for a 23% upswing
Dogecoin price is retracing after its recent upthrust, preparing for the next leg-up. A recovery above the $0.18 level could trigger a 23% ascent to $0.22.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?