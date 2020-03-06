AUD/USD consolidates gains towards 0.6600 on downbeat Aussie Retail Sales

- Coronavirus headlines seem to lack courage in disappointing Aussie buyers amid broad US dollar weakness.
- Fed policymakers keep trying to negate the possibilities of another rate cut in March.
- US NFP will be in the spotlight while qualitative catalysts hold the driver’s seat.
AUD/USD takes a U-turn from the intra-day high of 0.6624 to 0.6610 after Australian Retail Sales marked downbeat figures on early Friday.
Read: Australia’s Retail Sales drop 0.3% in Jan, surprise negatively – AUD/USD off the highs
Australia’s January month Retail Sales slipped below 0.0% forecast to -0.3% but stays above -0.5% prior. Earlier during the day, Australia’s AiG Performance of Services Index for February lagged behind 47.4 before 47.00.
Buyers are likely paying a little to the Aussie fundamentals, as well as its role as a risk-barometer, maybe because the US dollar is declining heavily amid rising calls of another rate cut from the Fed during March.
The US equities remain in the sea of red while the coronavirus cases continue to rise in the world’s largest economy. Recently, the US Vice President Mike Pence accepted that they lack virus testing kits for now. Further, New York officials also recently crossed wires while saying that nearly 2,733 people in the city are under coronavirus quarantines.
While COVID-19 headlines will keep the driver’s seat, US employment data for February will also be the key to watch. Forecasts suggest disappointment from the headline Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) confronting no change in 3.6% Unemployment Rate and mild weakness in Average Hourly Earnings of 3.1% to 3.0%.
Read More: Non-Farm Payrolls: Greenback comeback or cementing a second double Fed cut? Three scenarios
Technical Analysis
Unless closing back below the yearly trend line, at 0.6590 now, Aussie can keep challenging a 21-day SMA level of 0.6640 in search of visiting February 10, 2020 low near 0.6660.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6621
|Today Daily Change
|19 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29%
|Today daily open
|0.6602
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6638
|Daily SMA50
|0.6769
|Daily SMA100
|0.681
|Daily SMA200
|0.6835
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6638
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6584
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6628
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6434
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6775
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6604
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6617
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6578
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6554
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6524
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6632
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6662
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6687
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD off highs but holds above 0.6600 post-dismal Australian Retail Sales
AUD/USD drops over 10-pips from daily highs of 0.6624 on a negative surprise on the Australian Retail Sales data. The spot manages to hold above the 0.66 handle amid risk reset following a coronavirus-led blood bath in the US markets.
USD/JPY holds key Fib support, but relief may be short-lived
USD/JPY is looking to chart an oversold bounce in Asia, having bounced from under 106.11 - the 61.8% Fib retracement of Aug-Feb rally - during the overnight trade. The US 10-year yield has hit fresh record lows.
Can Non-Farm Payrolls Save the Dollar?
The US dollar sold off sharply on Thursday dropping to its weakest level against the Japanese Yen since September 2019. The greenback also resumed its rise versus euro and sterling with EUR/USD knocking on 1.12’s door.
Gold Price Analysis: Bulls keep the baton with eyes on $1,710
Despite witnessing a pullback from the nine-day high flashed during Thursday, Gold buyers remain hopeful as the bullion nears the record high amid bullish MACD.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.