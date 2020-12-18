  • AUD/USD trades in a relatively tight range on Friday.
  • Cautious market mood is not allowing AUD to gather strength.
  • US Dollar Index posts modest daily gains, stays below 90.00.

Following Thursday's impressive upsurge, the AUD/USD pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase on Friday. After dropping to a daily low of 0.7583, however, the pair recovered modestly and was last seen losing 0.15% on the day at 0.7610.

AUD/USD rally loses steam on Friday

The upbeat jobs report from Australia, which showed that the Unemployment Rate declined to 6.8% in November from 7%, allowed AUD/USD to advance to its highest level since June 2018 at 0.7641.

Moreover, the heavy selling pressure surrounding the greenback provided an additional boost to the pair. With the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes renewing all-time highs, the US Dollar Index (DXY) slumped to a fresh multi-year low of 89.73.

On Friday, the subdued market action and the lack of fundamental drivers help the DXY stage a rebound. At the moment, the index is clinging to small daily gains at 89.92, forcing AUD/USD to stay in the negative territory.

There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases from the US on Friday and risk sentiment could impact the USD's market valuation in the second half of the day. As of writing, the S&P 500 Futures were virtually flat on the day and a deep correction in Wall Street's main indexes could help DXY try and close the week above 90.00.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.761
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 0.7618
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7434
Daily SMA50 0.7279
Daily SMA100 0.7242
Daily SMA200 0.6922
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.764
Previous Daily Low 0.7566
Previous Weekly High 0.7572
Previous Weekly Low 0.7372
Previous Monthly High 0.7438
Previous Monthly Low 0.699
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7612
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7595
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7577
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7535
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7503
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.765
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7682
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7724

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD battles 1.35 as intense Brexit talks continue

GBP/USD battles 1.35 as intense Brexit talks continue

GBP/USD has is battling 1.35 as Brexit talks continue despite differences. Fishing remains the main obstacle in what is described as the "moment of truth." UK retail sales beat expectations and US fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD retreats from 1.2250 as

EUR/USD retreats from 1.2250 as

EUR/USD is trading below 1.2250 The greenback is rising amid pre-holiday profit-taking and a lack of closure on Brexit and US stimulus talks.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD stuck in the $1880s amid conflicting forces

XAU/USD stuck in the $1880s amid conflicting forces

Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have remained largely rangebound thus far this Friday and have for the most part stuck within $1880-$1890 parameters. On the day, the precious metal trades with minor losses of around $2 or 0.1%.

Gold news

How to trade the Christmas period

How to trade the Christmas period

Christmas is almost upon us. Many of us will be taking a welcome break from the trading screens. But the Forex market never sleep! The common question I get asked at this time of the year is how will the conditions change and how best to trade the festive season?

Read more

Dollar Index Price Analysis: Off 32-month lows, eyes oversold bounce

Dollar Index Price Analysis: Off 32-month lows, eyes oversold bounce

The dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against majors, is currently trading near 89.90, having hit a 32-month low of 89.73 on Thursday. The 15-minute and hourly charts show a bullish divergence of the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Meanwhile, the 4-hour chart RSI is hovering in oversold territory below 30.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures