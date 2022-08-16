- AUD/USD portrays corrective pullback from intraday low after mixed RBA Minutes.
- RBA Minutes suggests the policymakers’ acceptance of higher rates but not ignoring the incoming data.
- Economics fears surrounding China, the US exert additional downside pressure.
- US housing, activity data can entertain traders, risk catalysts are the key.
AUD/USD pares intraday losses around 0.7020 after the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Minutes of the latest monetary policy meeting. In doing so, the Aussie pair struggles to justify its risk-off mood amid firmer signals from the Minute statement.
RBA Minutes mentioned that the board expects to take further steps in the process of normalizing monetary conditions over the months ahead, but it is not on a pre-set path, per Reuters.
Also read: RBA Minutes: Ready to take further tightening steps but not on a pre-set path
Contrary to the RBA Meeting Minutes, sour sentiment also weighs on the AUD/USD prices due to the pair’s risk-barometer status.
Concerns surrounding the economic health of Australia’s largest trading partner China join the fears of the US recession to act as the key negative for the market’s mood.
The growth fears recently gained momentum after China released downbeat Retail Sales and Industrial Production data for July on Monday. On the same were data suggesting a lack of credit demand for China’s easy loan funds and the surprise rate cut from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC).
On the other hand, US NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for August dropped to 31.3 in August from 11.1 in July and 8.5 market forecasts. Further, the US August NAHB homebuilder confidence index also fell to 49 versus 55, its lowest level since the initial months of 2020.
It’s worth noting that the recently downbeat inflation data from the US contrasts the Fed policymakers’ hawkish bias, as well as the latest weakness in the statistics, to keep AUD/USD bears hopeful.
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yields snaps a two-day downtrend around 2.79% while the S&P 500 Futures decline 0.25% intraday at the latest.
To sum up, AUD/USD remains on the bear’s radar, despite the latest rebound, as traders await Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes. For today, US Building Permits, Housing Starts and Industrial Production numbers for July should direct intraday moves.
Technical analysis
AUD/USD rebound remains elusive unless crossing the 200-DMA resistance near 0.7120.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7012
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|0.7022
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6978
|Daily SMA50
|0.6937
|Daily SMA100
|0.708
|Daily SMA200
|0.715
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7129
|Previous Daily Low
|0.701
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7137
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6898
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7056
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7084
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6979
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6936
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6861
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7097
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7172
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7215
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains upside traction towards 0.7050 on RBA Minutes
AUD/USD is heading towards 0.7050, resuming its rebound from 0.7000 even though the RBA Minutes revealed that the central bank is not on a pre-set tightening path. Risk-off flows dominate and underpin the US dollar, which could cap the aussie's upside.
EUR/USD looks south towards 1.0100 ahead of German ZEW
EUR/USD is extending the previous sell-off, 1.0100 appears at risk. US dollar holds higher ground amid a cautious mood, despite weaker yields. Daily technical setup suggests more pain for the pair, eyes on German ZEW.
Gold downside opens up towards $1,764 ahead of Fed minutes
Gold price is looking to extend the previous sell-off as the King dollar remains strong. Treasury yields bear the brunt of risk-aversion but fail to offer support to buyers. XAU/USD’s path of least resistance appears down ahead of Fed minutes.
Crypto Sleeping Giants: Enjin Coin Price - A 3000% rally by 2023
Enjin coin price could become a crypto outperformer in the next bullrun. Key levels have been identified. The Enjin token, an Ethereum based gaming token witnessed a 14,000% rise between March 2020 lows at $0.03 and the 2021 highs at $4.85.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!