AUD/USD consolidates daily gains near 0.6460 as focus shifts to US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD gathers strength after China reports large trade surplus in April.
  • Upbeat market mood boosts risk-sensitive AUD/USD on Thursday.
  • US Dollar Index stays calm above 100 ahead of Jobless Claims data.

The AUD/USD pair gained traction during the Asian trading hours as the upbeat Trade Balance data from China helped the AUD find demand. After advancing to a daily high of 0.6473, however, the pair has gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen trading at 0.6463, up 1% on a daily basis.

Chinese trade activity recovers sharply in April

China's trade surplus in April widened to $45.34 billion on a yearly basis to beat the market expectation of $6.35 billion by a wide margin. During the same period, Exports increased by 3.5% following March's decline of 6.6%. Meanwhile, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that Australia's Exports rose by 15.1% in March to provide an additional boost to the AUD.

Moreover, the upbeat market as mirrored by the strong gains witnessed in major global equity indexes is also helping the risk-sensitive AUD/USD preserve its bullish momentum on Thursday.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index is staying relatively quiet above the 100 handle as investors are waiting for the US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. Previewing the data, "we expect claims to fall for the sixth straight week, but remain in the range of 3 million," said Wells Fargo analysts. "For the past six weeks, eight states have had cumulative unemployment claims that equate to 24% or more of their February 2020 labor force.”

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6462
Today Daily Change 0.0062
Today Daily Change % 0.97
Today daily open 0.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6396
Daily SMA50 0.6287
Daily SMA100 0.6549
Daily SMA200 0.6677
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6453
Previous Daily Low 0.6393
Previous Weekly High 0.657
Previous Weekly Low 0.6382
Previous Monthly High 0.657
Previous Monthly Low 0.598
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6416
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.643
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6377
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6355
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6317
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6437
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6475
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6497

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

