AUD/USD consolidates daily gains around 0.7750

- AUD/USD remains on track to finish the day in the positive territory.
- US Dollar Index stays deep in the red around 91.10.
- Wall Street's main indexes push lower at the start of the week.
The AUD/USD pair reached its highest level in a month at 0.7785 on Monday but started to erase its gains in the second half of the day. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.7755, where it was still up 0.28% on a daily basis.
Earlier in the day, the unabated selling pressure surrounding the greenback allowed AUD/USD to preserve its bullish momentum. However, the modest rebound witnessed in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield and the poor performance of Wall Street's main indexes helped USD limit its losses during the American trading hours.
Currently, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is losing 0.55% on a daily basis at 91.10. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 indexes are down 1.3% and 0.7%, respectively.
In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will release the minutes of its April meeting. There won't be any other macroeconomic data releases from Australia and the USD's market valuation alongside risk perception are likely to continue to drive AUD/USD's movements.
AUD/USD near-term outlook
UOB Group analysts think that AUD/USD could struggle to break above 0.7785 amid overbought conditions. "Looking ahead, the next resistance is at 0.7820," analysts added. "A break of 0.7670 would indicate that the upside risk has dissipated."
Additional levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7756
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|0.773
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7645
|Daily SMA50
|0.7722
|Daily SMA100
|0.7671
|Daily SMA200
|0.7429
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.776
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7724
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7762
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7585
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7737
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7746
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7716
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7702
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.768
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7753
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7775
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7789
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.20 on broad dollar weakness
EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.20, hitting the highest since March as the greenback falls despite a slide in stocks and an uptick in US yields. Optimism about Europe's vaccination campaign is helping the euro.
GBP/USD soars toward 1.40 on vaccine optimism, greenback retreat
GBP/USD is on the rise, surging toward 1.40 as the greenback is on the back foot, despite an advance in Treausry yields. Britain's successful vaccination campaign and an optimistic market mood also support cable.
XAU/USD pares early gains, holds above $1,770
The XAU/USD pair managed to build on last week's gains and touched its highest level since late February at $1,790 on Monday. However, the pair failed to preserve its bullish momentum in the second half of the day and reversed its direction.
Ripple price takes point in recovering weekend crash losses
BTC price has recovered only 8.5% since its crash, while ETH and XRP have surged 18% and 32%, respectively. ETH price and BTC face headwinds stalling their upswings while XRP bulls hint at a positive outlook. XRP price could surge 30% due to the presence of a strong foothold at $1.34.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Banks beat the street, COIN booms as funds flow to ETFs
Equity markets continue to remain bolstered from all sides as the macro environment produces strong numbers, earnings continue to smash estimates and inflation concerns take a back seat. Earnings season switches from bank stocks to reopening plays.