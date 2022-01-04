AUD/USD consolidates close to 0.7200 ahead of US data as bears eye test of 0.7100 support

- AUD/USD is consolidating around the 0.7200 level aided by decent Asia PMIs as it awaits key US data reports.
- The pair is vulnerable to further selling from a technical perspective, with bears perhaps eyeing a test of 0.7100.
After Monday’s tumble as a result of broad USD strength, but also likely some technical selling pressure, AUD/USD has regained some composure on Tuesday and is pivoting either side of the 0.7200 level. Market commentators are citing strength in China coal prices (a key Australian export), as well as a positive Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI survey, which was better than expected at 50.9 in December versus 50.0 forecasts, as supportive of the Aussie. More broadly, ASEAN manufacturing PMI rose to 52.7 from 52.3 in November, indicate of broad economic strength in the region. With AUD/USD up 0.1% at current levels close to 0.7200, the currency is amongst the best performing G10 currencies on the day.
However, aside from a big drop in the yen to multi-year lows versus the US dollar amid catch up to the recent move higher in US (and global) yields), FX markets are tame on Tuesday. Currency traders are awaiting US ISM manufacturing PMI (Deceber) and JOLTS Job Openings (November) data at 1500GMT, ahead of the release of the ISM services PMI and official labour market report (also both for December) later in the week. Note that the Australian manufacturing PMI for December was also released during Asia Pacific hours, with the headline index easing to 57.7 from 59.2 in November.
IHS Markit said that “Some growth momentum was lost for the Australian manufacturing sector in December as the reopening boost faded and supply constraints hampered production according to panellists”. “That said,” the report continued, “current growth momentum remains strong by historical standards and firms have maintained an optimistic view with regards to future output”. The Aussie did not pay any attention to the latest PMI report, just as it has ignored the fact that Covid-19 hospitalisations have in recent days surged to record highs in parts of the country. Traders are betting that there will not be further lockdowns in Australia, given that government authorities seem currently to believe that high vaccination rates will prevent widespread serious illness.
With AUD/USD having recently broken to the south of a short-term bullish trend channel, the scope for further technically driven losses is high. Short-term bears may way target a test of mid-December lows in the 0.7100 area, should the 0.7200 level go. From a technical/quantitive perspective, there is plenty of room for selling pressure to build; the 14-day Relative Strength Index is at a comfortable 49, well above the “oversold” 30 level. Meanwhile, AUD/USD’s Z-score to its 200-day moving average is currently around -1.0 (meaning it is roughly one standard deviation below its 200DMA). Typically a Z-score to 200DMA of lower than -2.0 is an indicator of “oversold” conditions.
AUD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.72
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|0.7187
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7186
|Daily SMA50
|0.7253
|Daily SMA100
|0.7287
|Daily SMA200
|0.7443
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7278
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7183
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7278
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7204
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7278
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6993
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7219
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7242
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7154
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7121
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7059
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7249
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7311
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7344
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after upbeat US ADP data
EUR/USD turned south and retreated to 1.1300 area after the data published by ADP showed that private sector employment in the US rose by 807,000 in December, surpassing the market expectation of 400,000 by a wide margin. However, the pair managed to limit its losses as it stays afloat in the positive territory ahead of FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3550
GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory near 1.3550 in the early American session on Wednesday. ADP Employment Change in the US arrived at +807K in December but the initial market reaction was largely muted. Focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold prices surged for a second consecutive day, with the bright metal topping at $1,829.59 a troy ounce as a better market’s mood played against the greenback. The American currency is down against most major rivals, as investors await the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Decentraland price coils up before MANA explodes by 22%
Decentraland price is at an inflection point and will likely catalyze a massive run-up. This outlook, however, depends on how MANA bounces off the support level it is hovering around.
Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles Premium
Where next for the world's most popular currency pair? Down and then up, and for both technical and fundamental reasons detailed here.