AUD/USD consolidates Chinese data-led positive move to over 1-week tops

- Upbeat Chinese macro releases helped the pair to build on the last week’s positive move.
- The USD remained depressed amid Fed rate cut bets and provided an additional boost.
The AUD/USD pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating near the top end of its daily trading range, or 1-1/2 week tops.
The pair built on last week's goodish bounce from near three-week lows and continued gaining positive traction for the fourth consecutive session on Monday in the wake of stronger-than-expected economic releases from China.
Data released at the start of a new trading week showed China's industrial output bounced in June to 6.3% from a 17-year low in the previous month and June retail sales surged 9.8%, both surpassing estimates by a healthy margin.
Meanwhile, the Chinese GDP for the second quarter of 2019 matched expectations and came in to show a yearly growth of 6.2%, 1.6% on a quarterly basis and provided an additional boost to the China-proxy Australian Dollar.
The pair climbed back closer to the 0.7035-40 supply zone and was further supported by a subdued US Dollar price action, which remained on the defensive amid expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates later this month.
Comments by Chicago Fed President Charles Evans on Friday added to the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish remarks earlier during the week and indicated that the US rate cuts are needed to boost inflation.
Against the backdrop of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish remarks earlier during the week, the Chicago Fed President Charles Evans on Friday indicated that the US rate cuts are needed to boost inflation.
The USD bulls seemed rather unaffected by a strong follow-through uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, which remained supported by last week's hotter-than-expected US core CPI and the subsequent release of the PPI report.
Moving ahead, Monday's US economic docket - featuring the release of Empire State Manufacturing Index, followed by a scheduled speech by New York Fed President John Williams will now be looked upon for some fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.703
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.702
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6947
|Daily SMA50
|0.6958
|Daily SMA100
|0.7035
|Daily SMA200
|0.7101
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7026
|Previous Daily Low
|0.697
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7026
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6909
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7026
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6831
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7005
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6991
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6985
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6949
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6929
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7041
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7061
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7097
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside capped below 1.1300 amid ECB stimulus bets
The EUR/USD pair continues to consolidate in a tight range below the 1.13 handle, as resurgent USD demand combined with increased calls for ECB monetary policy easing cap the further upside.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2570 amid lack of fresh catalysts
In absence of fresh catalysts to direct near-term moves, GBP/USD trades in range near multi-day tops of 1.2580, as the bears keep the charge amid a lack of Brexit progress and broad USD bounce.
USD/JPY: Chinese statistics favor risk-on amid Japan off, few fresh data/events
Japanese markets are off due to the Marine Day Holiday. Risk sentiment remains light after China’s data dump provided signs of improvement in the world’s second-largest economy.
Gold: Short-term triangle limits immediate moves above 100-HMA
With a 5-day long triangle formation limits the yellow metal’s immediate moves, Gold prices are taking the rounds to $1,412 ahead of Europe markets open on Monday.
Forex Today: USD attempts a comeback, China growth slows, and Bitcoin recovers
The Chinese economy grew by 6.2% y/y in Q2, the weakest expansion in 27 years. Activity data showed a dramatic improvement, Antipodeans advanced further, Asian stocks traded mixed.