AUD/USD consolidated near 1-month lows, below 0.6800 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD struggled to gain any traction despite US-China trade optimism.
  • A subdued USD price action helped defend the 0.6770-65 support region.

The AUD/USD pair was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band on Tuesday and consolidated the recent slide to over one-month lows set in the previous session.

Despite rising hopes of a US-China trade deal, the China-proxy – aussie has struggled to gain any meaningful traction and remained depressed for the fourth consecutive session on Monday amid increasing odds of another rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

Bulls still seemed reluctant

Adding to the recent optimism, China announced to tighten intellectual property protection rules over the weekend, while the Global Times reported on Monday that the world's two largest economies are very close to reaching a "phase one" trade deal.

This coupled with some follow-through US dollar buying interest exerted some additional downward pressure and collaborated to the pair's overnight slide to the lowest level since October 17, back closer to the 0.6770-65 support area tested earlier this month.

As investors digested the incoming trade-related headlines, a subdued USD price action helped bulls to defend the mentioned horizontal support, albeit did little to provide any meaningful impetus or assist the pair to register any meaningful recovery on Tuesday.

Moving ahead, Tuesday's US economic docket – featuring the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and Richmond Manufacturing Index – will now be looked upon for some fresh trading opportunities later during the North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.678
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 0.6778
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6845
Daily SMA50 0.6808
Daily SMA100 0.683
Daily SMA200 0.693
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.68
Previous Daily Low 0.6767
Previous Weekly High 0.6835
Previous Weekly Low 0.678
Previous Monthly High 0.693
Previous Monthly Low 0.667
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.678
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6787
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6763
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6749
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.673
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6796
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6815
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6829

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades above 1.10 amid trade headlines, Powell's optimism

EUR/USD trades above 1.10 amid trade headlines, Powell's optimism

EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, within familiar ranges. US and Chinese officials held a phone call and are making progress. Fed Chair Powell sees the US economy as "glass more than half full."

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades below 1.29 amid contradicting election polls

GBP/USD trades below 1.29 amid contradicting election polls

GBP/USD is trading below 1.29, marginally lower. One opinion poll showed a narrow 7% lead for the Conservatives while another printed 19%. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY surrenders early gains to 2-week tops, slides back below 109.00 handle

USD/JPY surrenders early gains to 2-week tops, slides back below 109.00 handle

US-China trade optimism continued weighing on the JPY’s safe-haven status. The USD/JPY pair once again struggled to find acceptance above 200-day SMA.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Bulls and bears jostle amid trade optimism, firmer USD

Gold: Bulls and bears jostle amid trade optimism, firmer USD

Gold traders keep guessing around $1,456 during the pre-European session on Tuesday. Hong Kong unrest, doubts over phase two deal keep buyers on the floor while broad USD strength, phase one optimism turns them down.

Gold News

US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Rising confidence supports the economy

US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Rising confidence supports the economy

The Consumer Confidence Index is expected to reach 127.0 in Nov from 125.9 in Oct. The Present Situation Index rose to 173.2 in Oct form 170.6 in Sept. The Expectations Index dropped to 94.6 in Oct from 96.8.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures