AUD/USD clings to upbeat Aussie CPI-led recovery gains, around 0.6900 handle

- Hotter-than-expected Aussie CPI prompts some short-covering move on Wednesday.
- Resurfacing trade-war fears might cap gains ahead of the key FOMC policy decision.
The AUD/USD pair held steady near the top end of its daily trading range, with bulls now eyeing a sustained move back above the 0.6900 round figure mark.
The pair reversed its Asian session dip to fresh six-week lows, around the 0.6825-20 region, rather caught some aggressive bids in reaction to the latest Australian consumer inflation figures, showing that the headline CPI accelerated 0.6% during the second quarter of 2019.
Adding to this, the annual CPI inflation and the RBA’s Trimmed Mean CPI or core inflation rose 1.6% during the reported period as compared to a 1.5% increase expected. The narrow beat underpinned the domestic currency and prompted some short-covering move around the major.
With investors still assessing the impact of hotter than expected CPI figures on the next RBA policy action, resurfacing trade-war fears seemed to be one of the key factors that might keep a lid on any strong follow-through up-move for the China-proxy Australian Dollar.
As a fresh round of US-China trade negotiations started in Shanghai, the US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned China against waiting for his current presidential term to be over before finalizing a trade deal and revived trade war concerns.
Investors might also refrain from placing any aggressive bets and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Wednesday's key event risk - the highly anticipated FOMC monetary policy decision, due to be announced later during the US trading session.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6894
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|0.6872
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6986
|Daily SMA50
|0.6959
|Daily SMA100
|0.701
|Daily SMA200
|0.7085
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6909
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6868
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7058
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6902
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7026
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6831
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6884
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6893
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6857
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6842
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6816
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6898
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6924
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6939
