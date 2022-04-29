- AUD/USD witnessed a short-covering bounce amid a sharp USD slide from the multi-year high.
- The risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven USD and benefitted the perceived riskier aussie.
- Any further upside seems limited ahead of the RBA/FOMC monetary policy decisions next week.
The AUD/USD pair built on its steady intraday recovery move through the first half of the European session and climbed to a fresh daily high, around the 0.7160 area in the last hour.
The pair gained strong positive traction on the last day of the week and moved further away from its lowest level since early February, around mid-0.7000s touched the previous day. The US dollar witnessed aggressive long-unwinding trade and for now, seems to have snapped a six-day winning streak to the five-year peak. This, along with the risk-on mood, extended support to the perceived riskier aussie and triggered some short-covering around the AUD/USD pair.
Apart from this, a goodish pickup in commodity prices offered additional support to the resources-linked Australian dollar amid expectations for an early rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia. The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported on Wednesday that consumer prices surged at the fastest annual pace in two decades during the first quarter. The data fueled speculations that the RBA could start the policy tightening cycle as soon as next week.
It, however, remains to be seen if bulls are able to capitalize on the move or the AUD/USD pair meets with a fresh supply at higher levels amid the prospects for rapid interest rate hikes in the US. The markets have been pricing in a 50 bps rate hike at the upcoming FOMC meeting on May 3-4. The US central bank is also expected to continue tightening its monetary policy when it meets again in June and July, and ultimately lift rates to around 3.0% by the end of the year.
Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the upcoming central bank event risks - the RBA policy update on Tuesday and the highly anticipated FOMC decision on Wednesday. In the meantime, traders might refrain from placing aggressive bets, making it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for any further gains. Nevertheless, the AUD/USD pair seems all set to end in the red for the fifth successive week and remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7153
|Today Daily Change
|0.0055
|Today Daily Change %
|0.77
|Today daily open
|0.7098
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7377
|Daily SMA50
|0.7354
|Daily SMA100
|0.7263
|Daily SMA200
|0.729
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7162
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7054
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7459
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7234
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7541
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7096
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7121
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7048
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6997
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.694
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7156
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7213
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7263
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to strong daily gains above 1.0550 after EU data
EUR/USD trades with strong daily gains above 1.0570 on Friday, supported by the latest data releases from the euro area. The European economy grew at an annualized pace of 5% in the first quarter as expected and the Core HICP jumped to 3.5% in April from 2.9% in March, surpassing the market expectation of 3.2%. Investors await US PCE inflation data.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2500 amid US dollar pullback
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2500, as bulls move in at multi-year lows amid a broad US dollar retreat. Sterling has come under pressure amid Fed-BOE policy divergence. Investors have piled into the greenback this week ahead of the key events coming up.
Gold climbs to multi-day high amid weaker USD, US PCE in focus
Gold built on the overnight goodish rebound from the $1,972 area, or the lowest level since February 17, and gained traction for the second successive day. The momentum pushed spot prices to a four-day high, around the $1,913 region during the early European session.
Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play
Bitcoin price has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.
The yield curve and recessions
There are understandable concerns about the high and persistent inflation rates around the globe. Much of this is to do with the spike in energy costs, but also in other commodities.