AUD/USD clings to small daily gains near 0.6630 ahead of US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD struggles to make a decisive move in either direction on Thursday.
  • RBA's Lowe says economic downturn might not be as severe as feared.
  • Investors are waiting for key macroeconomic data releases from US.

The AUD/USD pair rose modestly during the Asian trading hours following some hawkish commentary from Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Phillip Lowe.

However, the pair struggled to preserve its momentum in the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases and dropped below 0.6600. With markets turning quiet ahead of US data, AUD/USD recovered modestly and was last seen posting small daily gains near 0.6630.

Earlier in the day, RBA Governor Lowe said that it was possible that the economic downturn will not be as severe as feared. Regarding negative interest rates, Lowe said that he doesn't think that they work and added that there was a limited appetite for them. 

USD remains calm ahead of US data

In the second half of the day, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release its second estimate for the first-quarter GDP growth, which is expected to remain unchanged at -4.8%. Other data from the US will include the weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Durable Goods Orders, Pending Home Sales and Kansas Fed Manufacturing Index. Ahead of these data releases, the US Dollar Index stays flat on the day near 99.00.

Meanwhile, investors will be keeping a close eye on fresh developments surrounding the US-China conflict over Hong Kong.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6626
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 0.6622
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6504
Daily SMA50 0.6325
Daily SMA100 0.6486
Daily SMA200 0.6659
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.668
Previous Daily Low 0.6567
Previous Weekly High 0.6617
Previous Weekly Low 0.641
Previous Monthly High 0.657
Previous Monthly Low 0.598
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.661
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6637
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6566
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.651
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6453
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6679
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6736
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6792

 

 

