AUD/USD clings to small daily gains around 0.7630 ahead of US data

- AUD/USD is trading in a relatively narrow range on Thursday.
- US Dollar Index builds on this week's gains, edges higher toward 91.50.
- Focus shifts to mid-tier macroeconomic data releases from US.
The AUD/USD pair gained traction during the Asian trading hours on Thursday and touched a daily top of 0.7648 before losing its momentum. As of writing, the pair was still up 0.15% on a daily basis at 0.7629.
AUD recovers on the back of strong data, vaccine headlines
Earlier in the day, the data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that Exports in December increased by 3% and Imports contracted by 2%, lifting the Trade Balance up to AUD6.7 billion from AUD5 billion in November.
In addition to the upbeat data, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that they will be purchasing another 10 million doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine and provided an additional boost to the AUD.
Nevertheless, the unabated USD strength amid the heavy selling pressure surrounding the EUR made it difficult for AUD/USD to extend its rebound.
The US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, is currently at its highest level in more than two months, rising 0.28% on the day at 91.42. Later in the session, the US Department of Labor will publish its weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. Fourth-quarter Unit Labor Costs and December Factory Orders will be featured in the US economic docket as well.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7626
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.7621
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7707
|Daily SMA50
|0.761
|Daily SMA100
|0.7395
|Daily SMA200
|0.7176
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7627
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7594
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7764
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7592
|Previous Monthly High
|0.782
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7592
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7615
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7607
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7601
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7582
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7569
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7634
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7647
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7666
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
