AUD/USD clings to recovery gains above 0.7600 ahead of US inflation data

- AUD/USD is recovering a small portion of weekly losses.
- US Dollar Index consolidates gains below 93.00 on Friday.
- Focus shifts to PCE Price Index, Personal Spending and Personal Income data from US.
The AUD/USD pair dropped to its lowest level since early February at 0.7563 on Thursday as the greenback continued to gather strength. With the risk sentiment improving on Friday, however, the pair managed to stage a rebound and was last seen gaining 0.5% on the day at 0.7615.
DXY rally takes a breather
The strong macroeconomic data releases from the US provided a boost to the USD on Thursday and the US Dollar Index (DXY) touched its highest level in more than four months at 92.91. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis revised its fourth-quarter GDP growth up to 4.3% from 4.1% and the US Department of Labor reported the lowest weekly Initial Jobless Claims since the beginning of the pandemic at 684,000.
The upbeat market mood, as reflected by rising global equity indexes, is making it difficult for the USD to find demand and the DXY was last seen losing 0.12% at 92.74.
Later in the session, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index figures. Analysts expect the Core PCE Price Index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, to stay unchanged at 1.5% on a yearly basis. A stronger-than-expected reading could help the USD finish the week on a firm footing and limit AUD/USD's recovery.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7616
|Today Daily Change
|0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|0.7579
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7723
|Daily SMA50
|0.7732
|Daily SMA100
|0.7616
|Daily SMA200
|0.737
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7642
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7562
|Previous Weekly High
|0.785
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7698
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7592
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7611
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7547
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7515
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7468
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7627
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7674
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7706
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.18 on better market mood, upbeat data
EUR/USD has been edging higher, rising toward 1.18. The safe-haven dollar is taking a breather from gains. Concerns of EU ban on vaccine exports, the blockage of the Suez Canal, and rising US cases persist. The German IFO Business Climate beat estimates with 96.6 points.
GBP/USD advances after upbeat UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is changing hands around 1.3750, rising amid some dollar weakness and after the UK reported an increase of 2.1% in retail sales in February. Worries about Chinese sanctions on UK officials and a potential delay to the UK's vaccination campaign lurk in the background.
Cardano prepares for 21% upswing
Cardano has broken out of a falling wedge pattern, eyeing gains to $1.35. The RSI validates ADA’s uptrend after bouncing off the oversold region. Recovery is likely to be a painstaking exercise, according to the resistance seen in the IOMAP.
XAU/USD remains trapped between key averages, awaits US data
Gold attempts a bounce, as the US dollar pulls back from multi-month tops. XAU/USD wavers between 21 and 100-SMAs on the 4H chart. All eyes on the US data for a range breakout in gold.
Global markets are positioned for a robust recovery, but where is the proof?
Markets and the dollar have priced in a strong US economy to lead the EU and the world out of the pandemic. While some degree of recovery is certain, how powerful is very much in the air. Growth will be affected by US economic policy, taxes, politics, and still, the pandemic.