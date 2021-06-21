AUD/USD clings to recovery gains above 0.7500 mark, upside seems limited

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD staged a solid bounce from two-month lows and snapped four days of the losing streak.
  • Sliding US bond yields, a turnaround in the global risk sentiment prompted some USD profit-taking.
  • The Fed’s hawkish shift should limit the USD slide and keep a lid on any further gains for the major.

The AUD/USD pair held on to its modest intraday gains through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading daily tops, around the 0.7510-15 region.

The pair gained some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week and has now recovered a part of the previous session's heavy losses to the lowest level since December 2020. The uptick allowed the AUD/USD pair to snap four consecutive days of the losing streak and was sponsored by a modest US dollar pullback.

As investors digested a sudden hawkish turn by the Fed, a softer tone around the US Treasury bond yields prompted some profit-taking around the USD. Apart from this, a turnaround in the global risk sentiment further undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status and extended some support to the perceived riskier aussie.

Despite the supporting factors, any meaningful recovery seems elusive in the wake of the Fed's signal that it might raise interest rates at a much faster pace than anticipated previously. It is worth recalling that the Fed last week stunned investors and brought forward its timetable for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes.

This should continue to act as a tailwind for the buck and cap gains for the AUD/USD pair. The negative outlook is reinforced by Friday's decisive break below the very important 200-day SMA for the first time since June 2020. Hence, any subsequent positive move might still be seen as an opportunity to initiate fresh bearish positions.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US, leaving the AUD/USD pair at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment might further contribute to provide some short-term trading impetus on the first day of a new week.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7513
Today Daily Change 0.0036
Today Daily Change % 0.48
Today daily open 0.7477
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7703
Daily SMA50 0.7732
Daily SMA100 0.7723
Daily SMA200 0.7555
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7562
Previous Daily Low 0.7477
Previous Weekly High 0.7727
Previous Weekly Low 0.7477
Previous Monthly High 0.7892
Previous Monthly Low 0.7674
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7509
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.753
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7449
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.742
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7364
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7534
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.759
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7619

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Daily Risk Appetite Analysis!

Analyze with us the current market with its risks, opportunities and timings. Upgrade to Premium!    

