AUD/USD clings to post-RBA gains, holds comfortably above 0.6700 mark

- AUD/USD gains some follow-through traction post-RBA decision.
- China’s measures to contain coronavirus remained supportive.
- A stronger USD is likely to cap any strong gains, at least for now.
The AUD/USD pair held on to the post-RBA gains and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 0.6725 region.
Following an early dip to over four-month lows, the pair turned higher and added to the previous session's modest gains after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low level of 0.75%.
Aussie boosted by RBA/risk-on mood
The decision was on expected lines but the fact that the Australian central bank took note of signs of a turnaround in the housing market and said that the consumption growth is expected to pick up gradually provided a goodish lift.
This comes on the back of China's measures to cushion the economic impact from the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus underpinned the China-proxy Australian dollar and prompted some follow-through short-covering move on Tuesday.
Adding to this, a subsequent recovery in the global risk sentiment remained supportive of the bid tone surrounding perceived riskier currencies, including the aussie, albeit a stronger US dollar might keep a lid on any strong gains.
The greenback remained well supported the risk-on mood-led goodish bounce in the US Treasury bond yields and Monday's stronger-than-expected US ISM Manufacturing PMI, which unexpectedly moved back in the expansion territory in January.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6726
|Today Daily Change
|0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|0.57
|Today daily open
|0.6688
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6829
|Daily SMA50
|0.6863
|Daily SMA100
|0.6836
|Daily SMA200
|0.6869
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6708
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6683
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6829
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6682
|Previous Monthly High
|0.704
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6682
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6693
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6698
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6678
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6668
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6653
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6703
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6718
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6728
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
