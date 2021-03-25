AUD/USD clings to modest recovery gains near 0.7600 mark, lacks follow-through

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD struggled to capitalize on its attempted recovery from near two-month lows.
  • A positive risk tone extended some support, sustained USD buying capped the upside.
  • Investors look forward to the US Q4 GDP report, Fed speaks for a fresh trading impetus.

The AUD/USD pair held on to its modest recovery gains through the early European session, albeit seemed struggling to build on the momentum beyond the 0.7600 mark.

The pair managed to gain some positive traction on Thursday and recovered a part of the previous day's losses to the lowest level since early February, around the 0.7580-75 region. A generally positive tone around the equity markets was seen as one of the key factors that extended some support to the perceived riskier aussie. However, a combination of factors kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the AUD/USD pair.

Investors remain concerned about a further escalation in diplomatic tensions between China and Western countries. It is worth reporting that the US, the EU, Britain and Canada – in a rare, coordinated move – imposed sanctions on Chinese officials on Monday for human rights abuses in Xinjiang. China hit back immediately with punitive measures against the EU, which, in turn, might weigh on the China-proxy Australian dollar.

On the other hand, the US dollar continued benefitting from the prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic. In fact, the key USD Index climbed to four-month tops on Thursday and got an additional boost from a pickup in the US Treasury bond yields. This was seen as another factor that held bulls from placing any aggressive bets around the AUD/USD pair and capped gains, at least for now.

Meanwhile, the lack of any follow-through buying suggests that the near-term bearish trajectory might still be far from being over. The negative outlook is further reinforced by the fact that the AUD/USD pair has confirmed a near-term bearish breakdown through a head and shoulders neckline support earlier this week. Hence, any meaningful recovery attempt might still be seen as an opportunity for bearish traders.

Market participants now look forward to the release of the final US Q4 GDP print, due later during the early North American session. This, along with scheduled speeches by a slew of FOMC member and the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment might also contribute to produce some short-term trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7602
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 0.7582
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7737
Daily SMA50 0.7736
Daily SMA100 0.7613
Daily SMA200 0.7367
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7637
Previous Daily Low 0.7578
Previous Weekly High 0.785
Previous Weekly Low 0.7698
Previous Monthly High 0.8008
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7601
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7615
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7562
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7541
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7503
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.762
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7658
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7678

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

