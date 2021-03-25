AUD/USD clings to modest recovery gains near 0.7600 mark, lacks follow-through

- AUD/USD struggled to capitalize on its attempted recovery from near two-month lows.
- A positive risk tone extended some support, sustained USD buying capped the upside.
- Investors look forward to the US Q4 GDP report, Fed speaks for a fresh trading impetus.
The AUD/USD pair held on to its modest recovery gains through the early European session, albeit seemed struggling to build on the momentum beyond the 0.7600 mark.
The pair managed to gain some positive traction on Thursday and recovered a part of the previous day's losses to the lowest level since early February, around the 0.7580-75 region. A generally positive tone around the equity markets was seen as one of the key factors that extended some support to the perceived riskier aussie. However, a combination of factors kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the AUD/USD pair.
Investors remain concerned about a further escalation in diplomatic tensions between China and Western countries. It is worth reporting that the US, the EU, Britain and Canada – in a rare, coordinated move – imposed sanctions on Chinese officials on Monday for human rights abuses in Xinjiang. China hit back immediately with punitive measures against the EU, which, in turn, might weigh on the China-proxy Australian dollar.
On the other hand, the US dollar continued benefitting from the prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic. In fact, the key USD Index climbed to four-month tops on Thursday and got an additional boost from a pickup in the US Treasury bond yields. This was seen as another factor that held bulls from placing any aggressive bets around the AUD/USD pair and capped gains, at least for now.
Meanwhile, the lack of any follow-through buying suggests that the near-term bearish trajectory might still be far from being over. The negative outlook is further reinforced by the fact that the AUD/USD pair has confirmed a near-term bearish breakdown through a head and shoulders neckline support earlier this week. Hence, any meaningful recovery attempt might still be seen as an opportunity for bearish traders.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the final US Q4 GDP print, due later during the early North American session. This, along with scheduled speeches by a slew of FOMC member and the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment might also contribute to produce some short-term trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7602
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|0.7582
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7737
|Daily SMA50
|0.7736
|Daily SMA100
|0.7613
|Daily SMA200
|0.7367
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7637
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7578
|Previous Weekly High
|0.785
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7698
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7601
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7615
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7562
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7541
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7503
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.762
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7658
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7678
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off multi-month lows, COVID-19 jitters to cap gains
The USD witnessed some profit-taking and assisted EUR/USD to rebound from the 1.1800 mark. Renewed coronavirus jitters might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the upside. Investors now look forward to comments by ECB’s Lagarde and Fedspeak for a fresh impetus.
GBP/USD battles 1.37 on the road to recovery, Bailey eyed
GBP/USD wavers around 1.3700 following its corrective pullback from seven-week low. US Treasury yields pause three-day downtrend amid vaccine, stimulus hopes. Brexit jitters return over fishing. BOE’s Haldane expects quick recovery, as traders await Governor Bailey’s speech.
Dogecoin prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level
Dogecoin price hints at a bounce from the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel. Tom DeMark Sequential indicator suggests a reversal of downtrend is on its way. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOGE moves below a critical support level at $0.049.
XAU/USD yearns for acceptance above $1735 ahead of US data
Gold treads water as a rise in Treasury yields cap the upside attempts. US dollar regains poise, tracking yields higher amid cautious mood. XAU bulls need to find a strong foothold above $1735, US data in focus.
The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.