AUD/USD clings to modest recovery gains, lacks follow-through

- AUD/USD stages a modest bounce from mid-0.6900s, three-week lows.
- Upbeat domestic trade data remained supportive of the recovery movement.
- Softer Chinese inflation figures did little to provide any additional boost.
The AUD/USD pair edged higher during the Asian session on Thursday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained below the 0.6900 handle.
The pair stalled its recent sharp pullback from multi-month tops – levels beyond the key 0.70 psychological mark – and staged a modest recovery from three-week lows amid improving global risk sentiment.
The upside remains limited
The de-escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East remained supportive a fresh wave of the risk-on trade, which eventually provided some immediate respite to perceived riskier currencies – like the Aussie.
Tensions between the US and Iran ease significantly after the US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced fresh sanctions on the Islamic Republic and signalled there would be no further military action.
The uptick was further supported by upbeat Australian Trade Balance data, which showed a rise in surplus to 5.80 billion in November as compared to the previous month's downwardly revised reading of 4.08 billion.
Meanwhile, softer Chinese inflation figures – CPI and PPI prints for December – did little to dent the sentiment, albeit turned out to be the only factor capping gains for the China-proxy Australian dollar, at least for now.
Moving ahead, there isn't any major market-moving US economic data due for release on Thursday and hence, the USD price dynamics/broader market risk sentiment might continue to act key determinants of the pair's momentum.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6876
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|0.6866
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6925
|Daily SMA50
|0.6869
|Daily SMA100
|0.6831
|Daily SMA200
|0.6895
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6886
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6848
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7043
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.693
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6762
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6863
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6871
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6847
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6829
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6809
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6885
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6905
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6923
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
