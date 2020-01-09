AUD/USD clings to modest recovery gains, lacks follow-through

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD stages a modest bounce from mid-0.6900s, three-week lows.
  • Upbeat domestic trade data remained supportive of the recovery movement.
  • Softer Chinese inflation figures did little to provide any additional boost.

The AUD/USD pair edged higher during the Asian session on Thursday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained below the 0.6900 handle.

The pair stalled its recent sharp pullback from multi-month tops – levels beyond the key 0.70 psychological mark – and staged a modest recovery from three-week lows amid improving global risk sentiment.

The upside remains limited

The de-escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East remained supportive a fresh wave of the risk-on trade, which eventually provided some immediate respite to perceived riskier currencies – like the Aussie.

Tensions between the US and Iran ease significantly after the US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced fresh sanctions on the Islamic Republic and signalled there would be no further military action.

The uptick was further supported by upbeat Australian Trade Balance data, which showed a rise in surplus to 5.80 billion in November as compared to the previous month's downwardly revised reading of 4.08 billion.

Meanwhile, softer Chinese inflation figures – CPI and PPI prints for December – did little to dent the sentiment, albeit turned out to be the only factor capping gains for the China-proxy Australian dollar, at least for now.

Moving ahead, there isn't any major market-moving US economic data due for release on Thursday and hence, the USD price dynamics/broader market risk sentiment might continue to act key determinants of the pair's momentum.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6876
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 0.6866
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6925
Daily SMA50 0.6869
Daily SMA100 0.6831
Daily SMA200 0.6895
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6886
Previous Daily Low 0.6848
Previous Weekly High 0.7043
Previous Weekly Low 0.693
Previous Monthly High 0.7033
Previous Monthly Low 0.6762
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6863
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6871
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6847
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6829
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6809
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6885
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6905
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6923

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD clings onto 1.11 after upbeat German Industrial data

EUR/USD clings onto 1.11 after upbeat German Industrial data

EUR/USD is trading above 1.11 after German industrial output beat expectations with 1.1% in November. The market mood is upbeat amid the Mid-East calm. Central bankers speak later in the day.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD battles 1.31 ahead of Carney's speech

GBP/USD battles 1.31 ahead of Carney's speech

GBP/USD is trading around 1.31 as markets look for a new direction amid the fresh Mid-East calm and as the EU and the UK remain apart on future relations. BOE Governor Mark Carney is set to speak.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Sell-offs in gold, oil and Bitcoin following Mid-East calm, central bankers eyed

Forex Today: Sell-offs in gold, oil and Bitcoin following Mid-East calm, central bankers eyed

Mid-East tensions have significantly calmed as the US and Iran step back from the brink of war and despite several Katyusha rockets falling in Baghdad's tightly secured Green Zone. 

Read more

WTI: Fails to extend the bounce off 200-bar SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci

WTI: Fails to extend the bounce off 200-bar SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci

WTI seesaws around $60.10/15 during early Thursday. The black gold recently bounced off 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of November 29 low to Wednesday’s high as well as cleared 200-bar SMA.

Oil News

USD/JPY struggles to stretch the recovery above 109.25/30

USD/JPY struggles to stretch the recovery above 109.25/30

USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains from Wednesday while trading near 109.20 in Thursday's Asian session. The pair struggles to extend the upside as the US Treasury yields drop back in the red zone. 

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures