AUD/USD clings to modest recovery gains, comfortably above 0.6500 mark

- Improving risk-sentiment helped AUD/USD to fill the weekly bearish gap.
- Increasing Fed rate cut bets weighed on the USD and remained supportive.
- Bulls now seemed reluctant ahead of the RBA policy decision on Tuesday.
The AUSD/USD pair held on its intraday recovery gains, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and struggled to build on the momentum beyond mid-0.6500s.
The pair managed to stage a goodish bounce from the vicinity of multi-year lows (set on Friday) and quickly closed the weekly bearish gap opening amid a slight improvement in the global risk sentiment.
The focus now shifts to RBA on Tuesday
As investors assessed the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy, disappointing Chinese official PMI prints weighed on the China-proxy Australian dollar on the first day of a new week.
However, speculations of a coordinated interest rate cut by the top central banks helped boost investors' sentiment and extended some support to perceived riskier currencies, including the aussie.
On the other hand, the US dollar remained depressed in the wake of the second coronavirus-led death in the US and firming expectations that the Fed will cut rates at its upcoming meeting on March 18.
Market expectations were further fueled by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on Friday, saying that the central bank will "act as appropriate" to offset the economic risks posed by the coronavirus.
Despite a goodish bounce of around 80 pips from lows, the uptick lacked any strong bullish conviction as traders refrained from placing aggressive bullish bets ahead of the RBA policy decision on Tuesday.
In the meantime, the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities later during the early North-American session on Monday.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6527
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|0.6514
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6666
|Daily SMA50
|0.6796
|Daily SMA100
|0.6817
|Daily SMA200
|0.6841
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6586
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6434
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6628
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6434
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6775
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6492
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6528
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6437
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6359
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6285
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6589
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6663
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6741
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
