AUD/USD clings to modest recovery gains, around mid-0.7000s

- A modest USD profit-taking assisted AUD/USD to gain some traction on Monday.
- The risk-on mood provided an additional boost to the perceived riskier aussie.
- Coronavirus jitters might continue to benefit the safe-haven USD and cap gains.
The AUD/USD pair edged higher on the first day of a new trading week and recovered the previous day's losses to over two-month lows.
The pair stalled its recent bearish trajectory and managed to attract some buying near 100-day SMA support, around the key 0.7000 psychological mark. A modest US dollar pullback assisted to AUD/USD pair gain some positive traction and snap six consecutive days of the losing streak.
Worries about the lack of any further US fiscal stimulus measures and political uncertainty in the run-up to the US presidential election in November prompted some USD profit-taking on Monday. This, coupled with the upbeat market mood, further benefitted the perceived riskier aussie.
However, concerns about the economic fallout from the second wave of the coronavirus infections continued lending some support the greenback's status as the global reserve currency. This, in turn, might keep a lid on any runaway rally for the AUD/USD pair, at least for the time being.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Monday. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the AUD/USD pair might have already bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any meaning recovery.
The market focus now shifts to the US presidential debate on Tuesday. This, along with the release of the US economic data later this week, will influence the USD price dynamics and assist investors to determine the AUD/USD pair's next leg of a directional move.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7049
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|0.703
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.725
|Daily SMA50
|0.7203
|Daily SMA100
|0.7007
|Daily SMA200
|0.6774
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7087
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7004
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7325
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7004
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7416
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7036
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7055
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6994
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6958
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6912
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7077
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7123
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7159
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
