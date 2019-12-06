AUD/USD clings to modest gains on positive trade headlines, NFP in focus

- AUD/USD remains confined well within a multi-day-old broader trading range.
- China said to start implementing tariff waivers for some imports from the US.
- The upside is likely to remain limited ahead of the US monthly jobs report.
The AUD/USD pair regained some positive traction on Friday and has now managed to recover a major part of the previous session’s intraday slide.
The pair continued attracting some dip-buying ahead of the 100-day SMA support and caught some fresh bids during the Asian session on Friday, albeit remained well within a four-day-old trading range amid mixed trade signals.
Subdued USD demand supportive ahead of NFP
China reiterated its expectations that tariffs should be lifted as part of a phase-one deal. This comes on the back of a report on Wednesday that both sides are moving closer to a trade deal before the December 15 tariffs deadline.
On the other hand, the US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that talks with China were going very well, a complete turnaround from the previous statement that a deal may not come until after the 2020 US presidential election.
Nevertheless, conflicting trade-related headlines kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive, which eventually seemed to be one of the key factors lending some support and helping limit any meaningful downside for the major, at least for now.
In the latest development, China was reported to start implementing tariff waivers for some purchases of Soybeans and pork from the US and remained supportive of a mildly positive tone surrounding the China-proxy Australian dollar.
The uptick, however, lacked any strong bullish conviction and is likely to remain limited ahead of the release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs report, NFP, scheduled later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6844
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|0.6832
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6811
|Daily SMA50
|0.6811
|Daily SMA100
|0.6814
|Daily SMA200
|0.6916
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6855
|Previous Daily Low
|0.682
|Previous Weekly High
|0.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6754
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6929
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6754
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6833
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6841
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6816
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6781
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6852
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6871
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6887
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/UDS clings onto 1.11 after disappointing German data, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD is holding onto gains around 1.11 amid optimism around Sino-American trade talks. German industrial output has badly disappointed with -1.7% in October. US Non-Farm Payrolls are set to show an increase of 180,000 jobs.
GBP/USD holding onto gains ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, holding onto gains as PM Johnson's Conservatives enjoy a comfortable lead. The PM will debate opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn late in the day.
Forex Today: Happy Friday for trade talks, GBP/USD holding onto Boris boost, all eyes on the NFP
Trade: Global Times, a Chinese media outlet, has reported that Sino-American trade talks remain on track and the market mood is upbeat. President Donald Trump had previously echoed the same sentiment. The clock is ticking toward the December 15 deadline.
Gold: Below 200-bar SMA inside monthly rising trend-channel
Gold prices again step back from 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) while declining to $1,475.60 ahead of Friday’s European session. The yellow metal also follows a one-month-old rising channel formation.
USD/JPY: Under pressure, eyes 50-day MA support
USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.64, representing marginal losses on the day, having faced rejection at the downward sloping 5-day moving average resistance of 108.78. The anti-risk Yen is looking to gain ground despite the 0.10% gain in the S&P 500 index.