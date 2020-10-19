- The risk-on mood benefitted perceived riskier currencies and assisted AUD/USD to gain traction.
- Concerns about rising COVID-19 cases underpinned the safe-haven USD and capped the upside.
- Investors now look forward to the Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for a fresh trading impetus.
The AUD/USD pair edged higher during the Asian session on Monday, albeit seemed struggling to capitalize on the move further beyond the 0.7100 mark.
Renewed hopes of additional US fiscal stimulus measures and expectations of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year provided a goodish lift to the global risk sentiment. This was evident from a positive tone around the equity markets, which benefitted the perceived riskier Australian dollar and assisted the AUD/USD pair to gain some positive traction on the first day of a new week.
However, concerns that a steep rise in new coronavirus cases could trigger renewed lockdown measures and hurt the ongoing recovery in the global economy continued benefitting the safe-haven US dollar. Adding to this, weaker-than-expected Chinese GDP print, along with expectations that the RBA will cut interest rates in November kept a lid on any strong gains for the AUD/USD pair.
In fact, China’s third-quarter GDP report came in to show that economic growth stood at 4.9% as against 5.2% expected. The disappointing reading largely offset mostly upbeat Retail Sales and Industrial Production figures, which recorded a growth of 3.3% and 6.9%, respectively in September.
Nevertheless, the AUD/USD pair, for now, seems to have snapped two consecutive days of the losing streak and stall last week's retracement slide from the vicinity of mid-0.7200s. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases from the US.
Market participants now look forward to a scheduled speech by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7093
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|0.708
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.714
|Daily SMA50
|0.7205
|Daily SMA100
|0.7097
|Daily SMA200
|0.6789
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7099
|Previous Daily Low
|0.707
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7242
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7055
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7414
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7004
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7081
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7088
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7067
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7053
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7037
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7096
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7112
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7126
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
