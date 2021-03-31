AUD/USD clings to modest gains above 0.7600 mark, upside seems limited

  • A modest USD pullback from multi-month tops assisted AUD/USD to gain traction on Wednesday.
  • The upbeat US economic outlook should help limit the USD downside and cap gains for the major.
  • The US economic docket, US President Biden’s spending plan eyed for some trading opportunities.

The AUD/USD pair edged higher during the early European session and refreshed daily tops, around the 0.7615-20 region in the last hour, albeit lacked follow-through.

Having shown some resilience below the 0.7600 mark, the pair managed to gain some positive traction on Wednesday and for now seems to have stalled the overnight retracement slide from one-week tops. The US dollar witnessed some profit-taking and moved away from multi-month tops. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the AUD/USD pair, though any meaningful recovery still seems elusive.

Investors remain optimistic about the outlook for the US economy amid the impressive pace of coronavirus vaccinations and US President Joe Biden's spending plan. In fact, Biden announced the opening of the US COVID-19 vaccine program for 90% of American adults by April 19 and will outline details about the first stage of his infrastructure spending plan of around $3 trillion to $4 trillion later this Wednesday.

This, along with a cautious mood around the equity markets, might continue to underpin the USD and keep a lid on any strong gains for the AUD/USD pair. Even from a technical perspective, the overnight slide back below the 100-hour SMA favours bearish traders. Hence, any subsequent positive move might still be seen as a selling opportunity.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment, Chicago PMI and Pending Home Sales data. Apart from this, the US fiscal stimulus headlines will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7613
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 0.7597
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7702
Daily SMA50 0.7728
Daily SMA100 0.7627
Daily SMA200 0.7381
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7664
Previous Daily Low 0.7584
Previous Weekly High 0.7758
Previous Weekly Low 0.7562
Previous Monthly High 0.8008
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7614
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7633
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7566
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7534
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7485
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7647
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7696
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7728

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

