AUD/USD clings to modest daily gains, trades below 0.7200 ahead of RBA

- AUD/USD is trading in a relatively tight trading range below 0.7200.
- Wall Street looks to open in the positive territory.
- US Dollar Index edges lower toward 93.50 on Monday.
After gaining more than 100 pips last week, the AUD/USD pair continued to edge higher on Monday but doesn't seem to be having gathered enough bullish momentum to test 0.7200 so far. As of writing, the pair was up 0.27% on the day at 0.7181.
Upbeat data support AUD ahead of RBA meeting
In the early trading hours of the Asian session, the data from Australia showed that the business activity in the service sector expanded in September with the Commonwealth Bank Services PMI rising to 50.8 from 50 in August. Additionally, the National Australia Bank's Business Conditions Index improved to 0 from -6 and provided an additional boost to the AUD.
On the other hand, the upbeat market mood is weighing on the safe-haven greenback on Monday. With the S&P 500 futures rising more than 0.6% and pointing out to a strong start in Wall Street, the US Dollar Index is down 0.3% on the day at 93.52. Later in the day, the IHS Markit and the ISM will both release their Services PMI reports.
During an interview with Fox Business Network, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said that US President Donald Trump's condition is improving and added that it will be up to his doctors to decide whether he can be discharged later in the day.
If risk flows continue to dominate financial markets in the second half of the day, AUD/USD could start pushing higher toward 0.7200. However, investors might opt out to stay on the sidelines while waiting for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to announce its Interest Rate Decision and release the Rate Statement.
According to a recently conducted Reuters poll, 25 of the 36 surveyed economists expect that the RBA will leave its policy rate unchanged. ANZ Job Advertisements for September and August Trade Balance data will be featured in the Australian economic docket as well.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7182
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|0.7161
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7204
|Daily SMA50
|0.7208
|Daily SMA100
|0.7041
|Daily SMA200
|0.6779
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.719
|Previous Daily Low
|0.713
|Previous Weekly High
|0.721
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7028
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7414
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7004
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7153
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7167
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7131
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.707
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7191
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7221
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7251
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
