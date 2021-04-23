AUD/USD clings to modest daily gains around 0.7730, eyes on US PMI data

- AUD/USD trades in the positive territory following Thursday's drop.
- US Dollar Index pushes lower toward 91.00 on Friday.
- Investors await Manufacturing and Services PMI data from US.
The AUD/USD pair lost nearly 50 pips on Thursday as the greenback started to outperform its rivals in the second half of the day. However, the pair didn't have a difficult time staging a rebound on Friday and was last seen gaining 0.35% on a daily basis at 0.7735.
DXY turns south ahead of US data
Earlier in the day, the data from Australia showed that the Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI and the Services PMI improved to 59.6 and 58.6, respectively, in April. These upbeat figures helped AUD/USD gain traction.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) reversed its course after closing modestly higher and is currently losing 0.25% at 91.04. In the second half of the day, the IHS Markit's preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. The New Home Sales report for March will be featured in the US economic docket as well.
In the meantime, the S&P 500 Futures are up 0.2%. Following Thursday's drop, major equity indexes in the US could stage a rebound ahead of the weekend and put additional weight on the USD's shoulders if the US data reaffirms strong economic recovery.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7736
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|0.7708
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7666
|Daily SMA50
|0.7722
|Daily SMA100
|0.7685
|Daily SMA200
|0.7444
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7765
|Previous Daily Low
|0.769
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7762
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7585
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7718
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7736
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7676
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7645
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7601
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7752
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7796
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7827
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.2050 amid upbeat EZ PMIs, USD decline
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050 after upbeat Eurozone Preliminary PMIs. The US dollar remains heavily offered across the board amid a mixed market mood, in the wake of Biden's plan for a tax hike. US PMIs awaited.
GBP/USD holds gains below 1.3900 amid upbeat UK data
GBP/USD is consolidating gains below 1.3900, as the US dollar resumes decline after Biden's tax hike plan fuelled rally fades. The UK Retail Sales and PMIs beat expectations, offering support to the pound.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP plummet, breaching critical support levels
Bitcoin price has dropped 12.7% since yesterday and shows no signs of stopping. Ethereum price follows the pioneer crypto’s lead and might retest $2,000 again. Unlike BTC or ETH, XRP price shows signs of recovery as long as it stays above a critical demand zone.
XAU/USD eases from tops, downside remains cushioned
Gold struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move to the $1,790 region. A modest bounce in the equity markets, US bond yields exerted some pressure. The prevalent USD selling bias should help limit the downside for the commodity.
Bionano Genomics Inc runs into technical resistance, put options may work here
BNGO shares have continued to suffer post the retail meme crowd moving on. BNGO shares bounce from lows as DeMark buy signal flashes on Monday. BNGO shares trend up to resistance at 100 day moving average.