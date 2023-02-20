AUD/USD clings to intraday gains around 0.6900 mark, lacks bullish conviction

- AUD/USD gains some traction on Monday and recovers further from a nearly two-month low,
- Rising Copper prices seem to benefit the resources-linked Aussie amid subdued USD demand.
- Recession fears, hawkish Fed expectations favour the USD bulls and seem to cap the upside.
- Traders now look to the RBA meeting minutes for some impetus ahead of the FOMC minutes.
The AUD/USD pair builds on Friday's goodish rebound from the vicinity of the 0.6800 mark, or its lowest level since January 6, and gains strong follow-through traction on the first day of a new week. The pair maintains its bid tone through the early part of the European session and is currently placed around the 0.6900 mark, just a few pips below the daily high.
Some optimism over a potential recovery in China, along with supply disruptions in Panama, lend support to Copper prices and benefit the resources-linked Australian Dollar. Apart from this, subdued US Dollar price action turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the AUD/USD pair. That said, the fundamental backdrop still seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and warrants caution before positioning for any meaningful upside.
Against the backdrop of looming recession risks, geopolitical tensions weigh on investors' sentiment and should cap the AUD/USD pair. In fact, North Korea launched two more ballistic missiles off its east coast on Monday after firing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the sea off Japan's west coast over the weekend. Adding to this, talks of Russia ramping up attacks in Ukraine should keep a lid on the risk-sensitive Aussie.
Moreover, firming expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stick to its hawkish stance in the wake of stubbornly high inflation favours the USD bulls. Traders also seem reluctant ahead of the release of the policy meeting minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Tuesday and the Fed on Wednesday. This further makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the AUD/USD pair has formed a bottom.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6898
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|0.688
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6995
|Daily SMA50
|0.6888
|Daily SMA100
|0.6707
|Daily SMA200
|0.6806
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6884
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6812
|Previous Weekly High
|0.703
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6812
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7143
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6857
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6839
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6833
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6786
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.676
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6906
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6932
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6979
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
