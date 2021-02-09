AUD/USD clings to gains near two-week tops, around 0.7720-25 region

By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD gained traction for the third consecutive session on Tuesday.
  • Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive.
  • The upbeat market mood further benefitted the perceived riskier aussie.

The AUD/USD pair held on to its intraday gains through the early European session and was last seen trading comfortably above the 0.7700 mark.

The pair built on last week's bounce from the 0.7565 region, or over one-month lows and edged higher for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. The prevalent risk-on environment was seen as one of the key factors that undermined the US dollar's relative safe-haven status and benefitted the perceived riskier aussie.

The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the progress in coronavirus vaccinations, which has been fueling hopes for a strong global economic recovery. Apart from this, developments to fast-track the US President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package further boosted investors' confidence.

Meanwhile, Friday's rather unimpressive US jobs report raised doubts about a relatively faster US economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. This, along with a turnaround in the US Treasury bond yields from the highest level since March 2020, weighed on the buck and provided an additional boost to the AUD/USD pair.

The pair shot to near two-week tops, albeit struggled to make it through a one-month-old descending trend-line resistance. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the mentioned barrier before positioning for any further appreciating move amid absent relevant market-moving economic data from the US.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.772
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 0.7705
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7694
Daily SMA50 0.7628
Daily SMA100 0.7407
Daily SMA200 0.7194
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7716
Previous Daily Low 0.765
Previous Weekly High 0.7675
Previous Weekly Low 0.7562
Previous Monthly High 0.782
Previous Monthly Low 0.7592
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7691
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7676
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7665
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7625
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.76
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7731
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7756
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7796

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

