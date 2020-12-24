AUD/USD clings to gains near session tops, awaits a sustained move beyond 0.7600 mark

- AUD/USD gained traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday amid weaker USD.
- The underlying optimistic mood continued to undermine the greenback’s safe-haven demand.
- Relatively thin liquidity conditions might hold investors from placing aggressive bullish bets.
The AUD/USD pair edged higher through the Asian session on Thursday, with bulls awaiting a sustained move beyond the 0.7600 mark round-figure mark.
The pair built on the previous day's positive move and continued gaining traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday amid the prevalent US dollar selling bias. The latest optimism about an imminent post-Brexit trade deal overshadowed the US President Donald Trump's threat to not sign a long-awaited $892 billion COVID-19 stimulus bill.
Adding to this, the reopening of UK-France border signalled a step back toward normality after the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus in Britain and boosted investors' confidence. This was evident from a positive trading sentiment around the equity markets, which, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors undermining the USD's safe-haven demand.
Despite the supporting factors, the AUD/USD pair remained below weekly tops as investors now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets amid relatively thin liquidity conditions ahead of the Christmas break. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the pair is more likely to witness a subdued/range-bound price action on Thursday.
That said, the incoming Brexit-related headlines and developments surrounding the coronavirus saga might continue to infuse some volatility in the global financial markets. This should influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7589
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.7584
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7483
|Daily SMA50
|0.731
|Daily SMA100
|0.7259
|Daily SMA200
|0.6953
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7592
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7516
|Previous Weekly High
|0.764
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7506
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7438
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.699
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7563
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7545
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7536
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7489
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7461
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7611
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7639
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7687
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD nears 1.3600 amid an imminent Brexit deal
GBP/USD is making another run towards 1.3600 amid an imminent Brexit deal. Ireland's Coveney said fisheries agreed in principle but details still being discussed. An official announcement on a potential Brexit breakthrough awaited.
EUR/USD clings to 1.2200 as Brexit optimism downs the USD
EUR/USD eases from highs, clinging onto the 1.2200 level. The bulls ride the Brexit optimism wave, with a potential breakthrough likely to be announced at 1100 GMT. The optimism is the key driver behind the US dollar’s decline so far this Thursday.
Gold trims weekly losses, aims to regain $1,900 threshold
Gold keeps Wednesday’s gains despite the recent pullback from the intraday high. Brexit optimism and hopes of US stimulus favor the market’s mood amid the quiet session. EU-UK statements, US Congress moves eyed for fresh impulse before Christmas.
Forex Today: An imminent Brexit deal adds to the X-mas eve cheer
Markets eye a Brexit breakthrough on X-mas eve, awaiting a joint conference likely to be held by the UK PM Boris Johnson and EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen at 0800 GMT.According to media reports, both sides will talk at 0700 GMT before addressing the presser.
US Dollar Index: Bears tease weekly triangle breakdown
The US dollar index (DXY) drops below support line of short-term symmetrical triangle, 100-HMA. Descending RSI line can add strength bears on the confirmed break of triangle. Bulls will have multiple upside barriers to return before 91.00.