AUD/USD clings to gains near session tops, awaits a sustained move beyond 0.7600 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD gained traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday amid weaker USD.
  • The underlying optimistic mood continued to undermine the greenback’s safe-haven demand.
  • Relatively thin liquidity conditions might hold investors from placing aggressive bullish bets.

The AUD/USD pair edged higher through the Asian session on Thursday, with bulls awaiting a sustained move beyond the 0.7600 mark round-figure mark.

The pair built on the previous day's positive move and continued gaining traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday amid the prevalent US dollar selling bias. The latest optimism about an imminent post-Brexit trade deal overshadowed the US President Donald Trump's threat to not sign a long-awaited $892 billion COVID-19 stimulus bill.

Adding to this, the reopening of UK-France border signalled a step back toward normality after the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus in Britain and boosted investors' confidence. This was evident from a positive trading sentiment around the equity markets, which, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors undermining the USD's safe-haven demand.

Despite the supporting factors, the AUD/USD pair remained below weekly tops as investors now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets amid relatively thin liquidity conditions ahead of the Christmas break. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the pair is more likely to witness a subdued/range-bound price action on Thursday.

That said, the incoming Brexit-related headlines and developments surrounding the coronavirus saga might continue to infuse some volatility in the global financial markets. This should influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7589
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 0.7584
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7483
Daily SMA50 0.731
Daily SMA100 0.7259
Daily SMA200 0.6953
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7592
Previous Daily Low 0.7516
Previous Weekly High 0.764
Previous Weekly Low 0.7506
Previous Monthly High 0.7438
Previous Monthly Low 0.699
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7563
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7545
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7536
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7489
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7461
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7611
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7639
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7687

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.

