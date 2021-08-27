AUD/USD clings to gains near session tops, around mid-0.7200s

- AUD/USD regained positive traction on Friday and recovered a part of the overnight losses.
- The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven USD and extended some support to the pair.
- The upside seems limited ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
The AUD/USD pair held on to its modest intraday gains through the early European session and was last seen trading near daily tops, just above mid-0.7200s.
As investors looked past dismal Australian macro data, a modest US dollar weakness assisted the AUD/USD pair to gain some positive traction on Friday and recover a part of the overnight losses. The underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets weighed on the safe-haven greenback and acted as a tailwind for the perceived riskier aussie. Apart from this, a softer tone around the US Treasury bond yields further undermined the greenback.
Meanwhile, investors seem convinced that the Fed might still start reducing the pace of its massive asset purchases later this year should help limit any deeper losses for the USD. The speculations were further fueled by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan's hawkish comments on Thursday. This should help limit any meaningful slide for the USD and keep a lid on any strong gains for the AUD/USD pair.
Speaking to CNBC, Bullard said that he was sceptical that inflation would moderate and would want asset tapering to be completed by the first quarter of 2022. Adding to this, Kaplan noted that the strength of the US economy still puts the Fed on track to begin reducing its monthly bond purchases in October or soon after.
Investors might also refrain from placing any aggressive bets ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's highly-anticipated speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Investors will look for clues about the likely timing of the Fed's tapering plan, which will influence the USD and provide a fresh directional impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further gains.
Heading into the key event risk, traders would take cues from the release of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge – the Core PCE Price Index. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, might produce some short-term trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7253
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|0.7238
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7304
|Daily SMA50
|0.7399
|Daily SMA100
|0.7567
|Daily SMA200
|0.7609
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7281
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7234
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7373
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7106
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7252
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7263
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7221
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7203
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7173
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7268
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7298
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7316
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
