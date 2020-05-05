AUD/USD clings to gains near session tops, around mid-0.6400s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD gained traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday amid softer USD.
  • Improving risk sentiment weighed on the USD’s safe-haven status and remained supportive.
  •  The pair had a rather muted reaction to the latest RBA monetary policy update on Tuesday.
  • A US-China spat over the origin of the coronavirus might keep a lid on any meaningful gains.

The AUD/USD pair edged higher through the Asian session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, just above mid-0.6400s.

The pair built on the previous session's intraday bounce from one-week lows and gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday amid a turnaround in the global risk sentiment.

As governments started easing coronavirus-induced lockdowns, investors started pricing in the idea that the worst might already be over and that things are improving. This, in turn, boosted investors' confidence.

The upbeat mood was evident from a positive tone around the global equity markets, which undermined the US dollar's safe-haven status and turned out to be a key factor that benefitted perceived riskier currencies, like the aussie.

Meanwhile, the pair had a rather muted reaction to the latest monetary policy update by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), wherein the central bank left its monetary policy settings unchanged as was widely expected, 

It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to capitalize on the positive move or runs into some fresh supply at higher levels amid concerns over a US-China spat over the origin of the coronavirus pandemic.

This coupled with the US President Donald Trump's threat to impose fresh tariffs on China in retaliation to the mishandling of the coronavirus outbreak might keep a lid on any strong gains for the China-proxy Australian dollar.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6446
Today Daily Change 0.0019
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 0.6427
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6374
Daily SMA50 0.6293
Daily SMA100 0.6557
Daily SMA200 0.6682
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6435
Previous Daily Low 0.6372
Previous Weekly High 0.657
Previous Weekly Low 0.6382
Previous Monthly High 0.657
Previous Monthly Low 0.598
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6411
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6396
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6387
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6348
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6324
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.645
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6474
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6513

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

