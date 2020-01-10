AUD/USD clings to gains near session tops, around 0.6880 region

- AUD/USD gains some positive traction on upbeat Aussie macro data.
- The prevailing risk-on mood, trade optimism remains supportive.
- Further gains are likely to remain limited ahead of US jobs report.
The AUD/USD pair added to upbeat Aussie macro data-led intraday gains and is currently placed near the top end of a three-day-old trading range, around the 0.6880 region.
Having found some support near mid-0.6800s, the pair managed to catch some bids on the last trading day of the week following the release of better-than-expected Australian retail sales data for November.
A combination of factors underpinned the aussie
In fact, consumer spending, as represented by retail sales, grew 0.9% in November, beating the forecast for a 0.4% rise by a big margin and up from the previous month's upwardly revised reading of 0.1%.
This coupled with the prevalent risk-on mood, amid the de-escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and optimism over the US-China phase-one trade deal remained supportive of the move.
Further gains, however, are likely to remain limited as investors are likely to refrain from placing any aggressive bets ahead of the closely watched US monthly jobs report, popularly known as NFP.
The very important US employment details will play a key role in influencing the near-term US dollar price dynamics and eventually help determine the pair's next leg of a directional move.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6877
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|0.6855
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6922
|Daily SMA50
|0.6868
|Daily SMA100
|0.6832
|Daily SMA200
|0.6894
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6881
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6849
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7043
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.693
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6762
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6862
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6869
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6843
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.683
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6811
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6874
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6893
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6906
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Traders await crucial US NFP release
The EUR/USD market appears to have turned indecisive ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls report for December. The currency pair charted a Doji candle Thursday. An above-forecast US data could yield a bearish daily close.
GBP/USD consolidates losses amid pre-NFP lull
GBP/USD in on a road to recovery but remains below the 1.31 handle ahead of the London open on Friday. Traders will keep an eye on political news for immediate direction ahead of the US employment data.
Forex Today: Aussie outperforms amid pre-NFP quiet trading, trade deal progress
Amid a typical pre-US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) lull, most major traded in thin trading ranges, except for the Australian dollar. The Aussie outperformed the fx board and bounced-back towards 0.6900, as the risk-on sentiment extended into Asia.
Gold: On a slippery ground below $1550 as trade sentiment stays positive
Gold prices extend declines below $1,550, at $1,548.55 currently, during the early Friday. The yellow metal has been under pressure off-late, mainly due to the de-escalation of odds favoring the US-Iran war.
USD/JPY trades side-ways around 109.50, awaits US NFP
USD/JPY is currently trading around 109.50 following a steep advance from the 107.65 lows of yesterday's business, subsequent to a de-escalation of the Iran/US conflict. The side trend is likely to extend into Europe ahead of the key US payrolls data.