AUD/USD clings to gains near multi-day tops, comfortably above mid-0.7700s

- Sustained USD selling allowed AUD/USD to gain traction for the second straight session on Monday.
- Concerns about the economic impact from surging COVID-19 cases capped the upside for the major.
- Investors now look forward to the US Durable Goods Orders for some impetus ahead of the FOMC.
The AUD/USD pair shot to four-day tops during the Asian session, albeit retreated few pips thereafter. The pair was last seen hovering around the 0.7765 region, still up 0.30% for the day.
The pair kicked off the new week on a positive note and built on the previous session's goodish rebound of over 70 pips from sub-0.7700 levels. This marked the second consecutive day of a positive move and was sponsored by the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar.
The USD dropped to the lowest level since early March amid diminishing odds for an earlier than anticipated Fed lift-off. Investors seem convinced that any spike in inflation is likely to be transitory and that the Fed will keep interest rates near zero levels for a longer period.
Apart from this, a generally positive risk tone was seen as another factor that weighed on the safe-haven greenback and provided an additional lift to the perceived riskier aussie. Even signs of stability in the US Treasury bond yields did little to lend any support to the USD.
That said, concerns that surging COVID-19 infections in some countries could derail the global economic recovery from the pandemic capped gains for the AUD/USD pair. Investors also seemed reluctant to place aggressive bullish bets ahead of the latest FOMC policy update on Wednesday.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the 0.7800 round-figure mark before positioning for any further appreciating move. Market participants now look forward to the US Durable Goods Orders data for some impetus later during the early North American session.
The US macro data, along with the US bond yields might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment should allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7772
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|0.7741
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.767
|Daily SMA50
|0.7722
|Daily SMA100
|0.7688
|Daily SMA200
|0.7448
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7761
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7696
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7817
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.769
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7736
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7721
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7705
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7668
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.764
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7769
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7797
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7834
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2100 ahead of German IFO
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2100, slightly off the two-month tops. Mildly positive market sentiment exerts additional downside pressure on the US dollar. Brussels push stands tough on Brexit. German IFO, US Durable Goods Orders eyed.
GBP/USD teases 1.3900 as US dollar sell-off supersedes Brexit woes
GBP/USD flirts with the 1.3900 round figure heading into London open on Monday. The Cable stays up for the second consecutive day as the US dollar drops to the fresh low since March. The pound cheers BOE policymaker’s economic optimism but ignores doubts over the successful Brexit deal.
Gold confronts 100-HMA barrier, as $1800 beckons once again
Gold (XAU/USD) is looking to extend the recovery from Friday’s low of $1770, as the bulls once again keep their sight on the $1800 barrier. The persistent downbeat tone around the US dollar continues to benefit gold while a cautious market mood also renders supportive.
Bitcoin bulls in full retreat as BTC sentiment slumps to 'fear' territory
Bitcoin price dropped to lows in the $47,000 zone after recording its all-time high at almost $65,000 in the previous week. Bitcoin sentiment on the "Fear and Greed Index" shows it is at its lowest levels in a year.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?