AUD/USD clings to gains near 0.6670 area amid softer USD, upside seems limited

- AUD/USD regains positive traction and snaps a five-day losing streak to over a three-month low.
- The upbeat domestic data, along with a modest USD weakness, lend some support to the major.
- Bets for more rate hikes by the Fed should limit the USD losses and cap the upside for the pair.
The AUD/USD pair attracts some buyers on Tuesday and snaps a five-day losing streak to over a three-week low, around the 0.6620 region touched the previous day. The pair maintains its bid tone through the early part of the European session and is currently placed near the top end of the daily trading range, around the 0.6665-0.6670 area, up nearly 0.50% for the day.
The Australian Dollar gets a goodish lift after domestic data indicated an improvement in consumer sentiment in the wake of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) rate-hike pause earlier this month. In fact, the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Consumer Sentiment index bounced from near-record lows and jumped 9.4% to 85.8 in early April, recording its fastest rise since late-2020. Adding to this, the National Australia Bank Business Confidence Index improved to -1 from -4 previously, suggesting that the economy is still holding up.
Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity markets undermines the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) and further benefits the risk-sensitive Aussie. The USD downtick, however, is likely to remain cushioned amid speculations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may continue raising interest rates. In fact, the current market pricing indicates a greater chance of a 25 bps lift-off at the next FOMC monetary policy meeting in May, the bets lifted by the mostly upbeat US employment details (NFP) released on Friday.
The prospects for further policy tightening by the Fed, meanwhile, puts a floor under the US Treasury bond yields, which should further act as a tailwind for the Greenback and contribute to capping gains for the AUD/USD pair. Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait for this week's important releases from the US – the latest consumer inflation figures and the FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday. This, along with the US Retail Sales data on Friday, will influence the near-term USD price dynamics.
In the meantime, the US bond yields will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Traders will further take cues from the broader risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the recent rejection slide from the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) has run its course.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6671
|Today Daily Change
|0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|0.6641
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6687
|Daily SMA50
|0.6775
|Daily SMA100
|0.68
|Daily SMA200
|0.6746
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.668
|Previous Daily Low
|0.662
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6793
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6641
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6564
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6643
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6657
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6614
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6587
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6554
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6674
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6707
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6734
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
