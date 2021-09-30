AUD/USD clings to gains just above 0.7200 mark, upside seems limited

- AUD/USD gained some positive traction on Thursday and snapped two days of the losing streak.
- The risk-on mood prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven USD and extended support.
- Hawkish Fed expectations should help limit the USD losses and cap any further gains for the major.
The AUD/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early part of the European session and was last seen trading near daily tops, just above the 0.7300 mark.
The pair managed to gain some positive traction on Thursday and has now reversed a major part of the previous day's slide to over one-month lows. The AUD/USD pair, for now, seems to have snapped two consecutive days of the losing streak and was supported by a combination of factors.
Following the recent runup to the highest level since September 2020, the US dollar witnessed a modest pullback from the highest level since September 2020. The risk-on mood prompted the USD bulls to take some profits off the table and provided a goodish lift to the perceived riskier aussie.
The intraday uptick seemed unaffected by disappointing Chinese Manufacturing PMI print for September, which unexpectedly dropped into the contraction territory for the first time since February 2020. However, the services sector returned to expansion and offered some relief to investors.
Meanwhile, expectations that the Fed will begin tapering its asset purchases as soon as November and hike interest rates in 2020 should act as a tailwind for the greenback. This, in turn, warrants some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets around the AUD/USD pair.
Even from a technical perspective, the overnight sustained weakness below the 0.7220 area marked a bearish breakdown and supports prospects for further downfall. Hence, any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out quickly.
Market participants now look forward to the US macro releases – the final GDP print and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims. This, along with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony and the US bond yields, will influence the USD and provide a fresh impetus to the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7208
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|0.7174
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7318
|Daily SMA50
|0.732
|Daily SMA100
|0.7465
|Daily SMA200
|0.7592
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7265
|Previous Daily Low
|0.717
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7317
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7219
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7427
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7206
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7229
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7141
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7107
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7045
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7236
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7298
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7332
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.16 ahead of US GDP, Powell's appearance
EUR/USD is trading around 1.16, pressured around the 2021 lows as US yields remain elevated and support the dollar. Fed Chair Powell testifies as upcoming tapering moves markets. The US is set to avert a government shutdown but the debt ceiling issue remains open. Final GDP is awaited as well.
GBP/USD struggles under 1.3450 as the dollar remains firm
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3450 as the dollar holds onto its taper-related gains. Concerns about Brexit, the end of Britain's furlough scheme and petrol shortages are weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD keeps downside opened towards $1717
There seems to be no respite for gold price, as the risks remain skewed to the downside amid the immense strength seen in the US dollar and the Treasury yields so far this week.
Altcoins rally in disregard of newest Chinese crypto ban
Bitcoin price inches closer to a breakout from the falling wedge pattern. Ethereum price is retesting the upper trend line of the descending parallel channel, suggesting a breakout is around the corner.
Untapped potential: GDP growth in the post-pandemic economy
The 2008-2009 recession was followed by a slow economic recovery and major downgrades to estimates of U.S. potential GDP growth. As we emerge from the economic damage wrought by COVID-19, will the 2020s be another "lower for longer" period?