AUD/USD clings to gains as RBA offers no policy change

- AUD/USD remains upbeat as the RBA refrains from the policy change.
- The central bank stepped back from suggesting further rate cuts.
- Trade/political news will be followed for fresh impulse.
With the RBA refraining from fresh rate cut clues, the AUD/USD pair remains positive around 0.6780 ahead of the European market open on Tuesday.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) match broad market consensus while holding its monetary policy unchanged, which offers a 1.0% interest rate. The central bank refrains from supporting further rate cuts while leaving the door open based on future growth conditions. Earlier during the day, upbeat trade balance data for June also pleased Aussie buyers.
Market risk sentiment has been wild since Asian morning as the US-China trade tussle took a step further after the US termed China as a currency manipulator. Further, the dragon nation feared the US testing intermediate missiles and warned to retaliate while also criticizing the Trump administration’s behavior on trade/political issues.
However, trades seem to trim previous gains off-late as China’s offshore Yuan (CNH) recovers some of the previous losses. Moving on, the US JOLTS Job Openings data for June, expected to roll out 7.317M mark versus 7.323M prior, becomes the only catalyst on the economic calendar to watch, which in turn highlights the importance of trade/political news for fresh direction.
It should also be noted that the latest recovery in risk sentiment pulls the 10-year US treasury yields back to the green region while fluctuating around 1.761% by the press time.
Technical Analysis
Unless overcoming June month low of 0.6830, which holds the key to pair’s run-up towards 0.6910, prices weakness in the direction to January month low near 0.6684 can’t be denied.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.1200 on upbeat German data
A big-beat on German Factory Orders data failed to lift the sentiment around the Euro, keeping the EUR/USD pair modestly flat near the 1.12 handle amid trade tensions.
GBP/USD remains on the road to recovery, ignores no-deal Brexit concerns
Despite looming hard Brexit concerns, the GBP/USD pair recovers. Speculations concerning no-confidence motion against the UK PM fail to stop him from supporting no-deal Brexit. Investors may keep an eye over macro news/headlines for fresh direction.
USD/JPY briefly spikes beyond 107.00 mark, lacks follow-through
The USD/JPY pair built on its goodish intraday bounce from fresh multi-month lows and briefly spiked to levels beyond the 107.00 handle in the last hour, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.
Gold nears $1475 as bulls keep benefiting from risk aversion
Be it a spoiling case of the US-China trade tussle or North Korea’s repeated missile test, not to forget tensions concerning the Middle East and global central bankers’ monetary policy easing, Gold has it all to remain strong around multi-year high.
RBA Preview: AUD/USD may fall even if rates remain unchanged – Three scenarios
When the US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates – others follow. However, in the Reserve Bank of Australia's case – it has already slashed rates twice. The RBA is set to leave the Cash Rate unchanged at 1% and pause after two consecutive reductions.