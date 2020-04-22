AUD/USD clings to gains around 0.6335 area, lacks follow-through

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD caught some strong bids on the back of upbeat domestic retail sales figures.
  • Improving risk sentiment, a modest USD pullback remained supportive of the move up.
  • Concerns over the economic fallout from the coronavirus might cap any strong gains.

The AUD/USD pair traded with a positive bias through the Asian session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, just below mid-0.6300s.

The Australian dollar caught some aggressive bids on Wednesday in reaction to stellar Aussie monthly retail sales figures and assisted the pair to recover the previous day's negative move to near two-week lows.

The preliminary report showed that sales grew a whopping 8.2% MoM in March, which coupled with a positive sentiment around the equity markets provided a goodish lift to riskier currencies, like the aussie.

The risk-on mood was supported by the US President Donald Trump's comments that 20 states have shown readiness to re-open and the passage of $484 billion economic stimulus package by the US Senate.

Meanwhile, improving global risk sentiment undermined the US dollar's safe-haven status. This remained supportive of the pair's intraday positive move for the first time in the last three trading sessions.

It, however, remains to be seen if the pair is able to capitalize on the positive move or runs into some fresh supply at higher levels amid persistent worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

This coupled with RBA Governor Philip Lowe's comments on Tuesday, saying that the country is likely to experience its biggest contraction in output since the 1930s, should keep a lid on any runaway rally for the major.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6332
Today Daily Change 0.0052
Today Daily Change % 0.83
Today daily open 0.628
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6212
Daily SMA50 0.6336
Daily SMA100 0.6595
Daily SMA200 0.6707
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6348
Previous Daily Low 0.6253
Previous Weekly High 0.6445
Previous Weekly Low 0.6264
Previous Monthly High 0.6686
Previous Monthly Low 0.5509
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6289
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6312
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.624
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6199
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6145
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6335
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6389
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.643

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD slides amid an improving market mood

EUR/USD slides amid an improving market mood

EUR/USD is trading below 1.0850, at the low end of its range. The crash of crude prices was weighing on markets but they have recovered. European COVID-19 figures are improving yet leaders disagree over economic support.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises above 1.23 amid encouraging UK statistics

GBP/USD rises above 1.23 amid encouraging UK statistics

GBP/USD has risen above 1.23 as the market mood improves. UK coronavirus cases are seeming to peak out. The government is criticized for its handling of the crisis. Inflation came dropped to 1.5% in March as expected.

GBP/USD News

Crypto market rocking the cradle

Crypto market rocking the cradle

The current levels of resistance split opposite scenarios in the medium term. Ether reasserts himself as a leader, XRP as a lagger. Bitcoin is still the king and can play its trump card at any time.

Read more

Gold: Challenges descending trend-channel resistance, above $1700 mark

Gold: Challenges descending trend-channel resistance, above $1700 mark

Gold built on the overnight late rebound from over one-week lows and continued gaining some traction through the mid-European session. 

Gold News

WTI flirts with daily highs around $16.00

WTI flirts with daily highs around $16.00

Volatility remains the name of the game around the American reference for the sweet light crude oil following Monday’s meltdown.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures