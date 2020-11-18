AUD/USD clings to gains above 0.7300 as market mood remains upbeat

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD is trading in the positive territory above 0.7300.
  • US Dollar Index stays in the red below 92.50.
  • Coronavirus vaccine optimism continues to boost risk appetite.

The AUD/USD pair edged lower to 0.7270 area during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday but didn't have a difficult time reversing its direction. Supported by improving risk sentiment, the pair rose above 0.7300 and was last seen gaining 0.22% on the day at 0.7314.

The data from Australia showed that the Westpac Leading Index dropped to 0.12% in October from 0.23% in September. Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) Governor Phillip Lowe voiced his support for the RBA's bond-buying programme. “It’s completely right for the government to borrow to support the economy right now,” Lowe added.

USD struggles to find demand on Wednesday

Later in the day, Pfizer announced that the vaccine it's developing with BioNTech showed an effectiveness of 95% in the final efficacy analysis of phase three trial. Risk flows started to dominate financial markets after this report and helped the AUD preserve its strength against its rivals. 

Reflecting the upbeat market mood, S&P 500 Futures are up 0.3% on a daily basis and the US Dollar Index is posting modest losses near 92.30.

Later in the session, Housing Starts and Building Permits will be featured in the US economic docket. More importantly, the Australian Bureau of Statistics will release the labour market data on Thursday. Investors expect the Unemployment Rate to rise to 7.2% from 6.9% in October. A disappointing jobs report could cause AUD/USD to lose its traction.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7316
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 0.7302
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.718
Daily SMA50 0.7177
Daily SMA100 0.7156
Daily SMA200 0.6831
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.734
Previous Daily Low 0.7288
Previous Weekly High 0.734
Previous Weekly Low 0.722
Previous Monthly High 0.7244
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7308
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.732
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.728
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7259
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7229
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7332
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7362
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7383

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises toward as markets grapple with two covid narratives

EUR/USD rises toward as markets grapple with two covid narratives

EUR/USD is rising toward 1.19 as markets are torn between rising coronavirus cases and hopes for an upcoming vaccine. ECB President Lagarde said that immunization is not a game-changer for the bank's forecasts. EZ inflation met estimates with -0.3%.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends its gains amid Brexit hopes, upbeat CPI

GBP/USD extends its gains amid Brexit hopes, upbeat CPI

GBP/USD has been moving above 1.3250 as hopes for a Brexit deal next week keep the pound bid. UK CPI beat estimates with 0.7% in October. Coronavirus developments are eyed.

GBP/USD News

Breaking: Bitcoin price majestically rockets past $18,000 as $20,000 beckons

Breaking: Bitcoin price majestically rockets past $18,000 as $20,000 beckons

Bitcoin rally is in full swing as investors anticipate a final leg up to $20,000. The flagship cryptocurrency has in the last couple of weeks broken key barriers to top $18,000 on Wednesday towards the end of the Asian session.

Read more

XAU/USD slides below ascending channel/bearish flag support

XAU/USD slides below ascending channel/bearish flag support

Gold extended this week's rejection slide from the vicinity of the $1900 mark and remained depressed for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The intraday selling bias picked up pace during the European session and dragged the commodity to fresh weekly lows, around the $1863 region in the last hour.

Gold news

WTI extends the bounce to test $42 ahead of EIA data

WTI extends the bounce to test $42 ahead of EIA data

WTI (futures on NYMEX) is extending its Asian bounce in the European session, backed by a recovery in the risk sentiment and broad-based US dollar weakness.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures