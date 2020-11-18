AUD/USD clings to gains above 0.7300 as market mood remains upbeat

- AUD/USD is trading in the positive territory above 0.7300.
- US Dollar Index stays in the red below 92.50.
- Coronavirus vaccine optimism continues to boost risk appetite.
The AUD/USD pair edged lower to 0.7270 area during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday but didn't have a difficult time reversing its direction. Supported by improving risk sentiment, the pair rose above 0.7300 and was last seen gaining 0.22% on the day at 0.7314.
The data from Australia showed that the Westpac Leading Index dropped to 0.12% in October from 0.23% in September. Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) Governor Phillip Lowe voiced his support for the RBA's bond-buying programme. “It’s completely right for the government to borrow to support the economy right now,” Lowe added.
USD struggles to find demand on Wednesday
Later in the day, Pfizer announced that the vaccine it's developing with BioNTech showed an effectiveness of 95% in the final efficacy analysis of phase three trial. Risk flows started to dominate financial markets after this report and helped the AUD preserve its strength against its rivals.
Reflecting the upbeat market mood, S&P 500 Futures are up 0.3% on a daily basis and the US Dollar Index is posting modest losses near 92.30.
Later in the session, Housing Starts and Building Permits will be featured in the US economic docket. More importantly, the Australian Bureau of Statistics will release the labour market data on Thursday. Investors expect the Unemployment Rate to rise to 7.2% from 6.9% in October. A disappointing jobs report could cause AUD/USD to lose its traction.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7316
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|0.7302
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.718
|Daily SMA50
|0.7177
|Daily SMA100
|0.7156
|Daily SMA200
|0.6831
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.734
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7288
|Previous Weekly High
|0.734
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.722
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7244
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7308
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.732
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.728
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7259
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7229
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7332
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7362
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7383
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
