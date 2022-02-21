AUD/USD clings to gains above 0.7200 mark amid weaker USD/upbeat market mood

- A combination of supporting factors assisted AUD/USD to regain positive traction on Monday.
- The risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven USD and benefitted the perceived riskier aussie.
- Upbeat Australian PMI prints provided an additional boost and remained supportive of the move.
The AUD/USD pair maintained its strong bid tone through the early European session and was last seen trading near the daily high, around the 0.7215 region.
Investors turned optimistic on the first day of a new week after US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed in principle to hold a summit on the Ukraine crisis. This, in turn, provided a goodish lift to the global risk sentiment, which prompted fresh selling around the safe-haven US dollar and benefitted the perceived riskier aussie.
Adding to this, upbeat Australian PMI prints provided an additional boost to the domestic currency and remained supportive of the AUD/USD pair intraday move up. In fact, the IHS Markit Flash Manufacturing PMI pointed to a further expansion in February and rose to 57.6 from the 55.1 previous. Moreover, the gauge for the services sector jumped to 56.4 – an eight-month high.
The data further boosted market bets for an interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). On the other hand, uncertainty about the Fed's tightening plans further weighed on the buck and extended additional support to the AUD/USD pair. It is worth recalling that the January FOMC meeting minutes failed to reinforce expectations for a 50 bps rate hike in March.
Moreover, the latest geopolitical developments might force the Fed to adopt a less aggressive policy stance to combat high inflation. This, along with the recent pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, kept the USD bulls on the defensive. That said, the market fears about an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine could lend some support to the USD and cap the AUD/USD pair.
US-based satellite imagery company Maxar reported multiple new deployments of Russian military units near the border with Ukraine. Adding to this, Russia extended military drills in Belarus that were due to end on Sunday. the focus will be on the upcoming meeting between the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov planned for February 24.
In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair amid absent relevant market moving economic releases. The US banks are closed on Monday in observance of Presidents' Day, which might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets and keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7216
|Today Daily Change
|0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|0.7179
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7128
|Daily SMA50
|0.7173
|Daily SMA100
|0.7244
|Daily SMA200
|0.7349
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7229
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7164
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7229
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7086
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6966
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7189
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7204
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7152
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7126
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7087
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7217
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7256
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7282
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1350 despite upbeat PMIs
EUR/USD lost its traction and started to edge lower toward 1.1350 with market mood souring on Kremlin's note that there is no concrete plan for a Biden-Putin meeting. PMI data from the euro area and Germany showed that the private sector's business activity continued to expand at a robust pace in February.
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.3600 after impressive UK PMI
GBP/USD trades in the positive territory above 1.3600 as the British pound preserves its strength on the upbeat UK PMI data, which showed that the expansion in the private sector continued at a very strong pace in early February. Investors eye headlines surrounding Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Gold revisits sub-$1,900 area as risk appetite improves
Gold remains on the back foot around $1,892, following a fresh run-up to refresh the eight-month high with $1,908. The yellow metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the market’s hope of Ukraine diplomacy amid fresh chatters over a summit between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
XRP price coils up, forecasts potential for a 30% breakout
XRP price is consolidating again, suggesting a potential for a repeat of the movement between February 3 and 8. Holders can expect a move to $1 to collect the untapped liquidity.
Stocks at risk of free fall, Biden Putin summit holds some hope?
The Ukraine situation is clearly in a downward spiral, and seems more like an 85% probability of invasion at this point. Equity markets and Euro sit on the edge of a collapse that will be more profound than the market anticipates or is positioned for.