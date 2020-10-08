AUD/USD climbs to two-day tops, beyond mid-0.7100s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD gained traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
  • Renewed hopes for additional US fiscal stimulus boosted investors’ confidence.
  • The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven USD and remained supportive.

The AUD/USD pair broke out of its Asian session consolidation phase and jumped to two-day tops, around the 0.7155 region in the last hour.

Renewed hopes about the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures remained supportive of the prevalent upbeat market mood. This was evident from a positive trading sentiment around the equity markets, which dented the US dollar's relative safe-haven status and benefitted the perceived riskier Australian dollar.

After shaking markets by abruptly calling off talks with Democrats over the latest stimulus measures, the US President Donald Trump said that he was ready for gradual spending measures, including support for individuals, small businesses and airlines. This, in turn, changed the market sentiment and undermined safe-haven assets.

Even the minutes of the September FOMC meeting, released on Wednesday, revealed that the upgrade in economic projections was conditioned on additional fiscal measures by the government. Policymakers remain worried the lack of further stimulus would jeopardize the economic recovery that was moving faster than expected.

A mildly softer tone surrounding the greenback assisted the AUD/USD pair to gain traction for the second consecutive session and move away from weekly lows, or levels just below the 0.7100 mark touched on Wednesday. The uptick, however, lacked any strong bullish conviction and thus, warrants caution for aggressive bulls.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. The data, along with the broader market risk sentiment will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7155
Today Daily Change 0.0017
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 0.7138
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7186
Daily SMA50 0.7206
Daily SMA100 0.7058
Daily SMA200 0.6781
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7152
Previous Daily Low 0.7096
Previous Weekly High 0.721
Previous Weekly Low 0.7028
Previous Monthly High 0.7414
Previous Monthly Low 0.7004
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.713
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7117
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7105
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7072
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7049
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7162
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7185
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7218

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.72 amid upbeat China PMI

AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.72 amid upbeat China PMI

AUD/USD holds gains around 0.7180 in Asia this Friday. Australia's Aug home loan data bettered estimates. Improved risk appetite, amid upbeat Trump's comments and a surprise jump in China's Caixin Services PMI, favors the continued rise in the AUD. 

AUD/USD News

Gold: Bulls push bears back over the $1,900 line, dollar can't catch a break

Gold: Bulls push bears back over the $1,900 line, dollar can't catch a break

The US dollar is crumbling below the 93.50 level and is on its last legs. Gold has pushed the bears back and the price retreats back above $1,900 to form new support. Gold bears go back to the drawing board and await for high probability conditions.

Gold News

USD/JPY eases below 106.00 amid fresh US dollar supply

USD/JPY eases below 106.00 amid fresh US dollar supply

USD/JPY snaps a two-day winning streak and drops back below 106.00, tracking the renewed weakness in the US dollar across the board. The risk-on mood amid better Chinese data and Trump's recovery news weighs on the safe-haven dollar. 

USD/JPY News

Elections matter: The pause that decides...

Elections matter: The pause that decides...

In the final month before the US Presidential Election politics dominate every decision in Washington. The slowing economic recovery needs another stimulus package, unemployed workers want extended benefits.

Read more

WTI: Cheering upside break of 200-day EMA to eye $42.00

WTI: Cheering upside break of 200-day EMA to eye $42.00

WTI refreshes three-week high while carrying the run-up beyond key EMA, falling trend line from September 04. The energy benchmark respects the upside break of 200-day SMA and a five-week-long descending resistance line, now support.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures