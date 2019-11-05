AUD/USD climbs to session tops, further beyond 0.6900 handle

- RBA maintains status-quo and helped regain some positive traction.
- US-China trade optimism/subdued USD demand remained supportive.
- Traders now look forward to the US ISM PMI for some short-term impetus.
The AUD/USD pair built on its post-RBA intraday positive move, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum further beyond the 0.6900 handle.
Following the previous session's pullback from the 0.6925-30 supply zone, the pair managed to catch some fresh bids on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) decided to maintain status quo and leave interest rates unchanged at its November meeting.
Combination of factors remain supportive
The decision was on expected lines, though the central bank's hawkish outlook turned out to be one of the key factors that provided a goodish lift to the Aussie. The central bank's base scenario is for inflation to pick up gradually and growth to rise to around 3% in 2021.
Against the backdrop of renewed optimism over a possible US-China trade deal, absent dovish signals from the RBA extended some support to the China-proxy Australian Dollar and helped the pair to regain some positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday.
The US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Sunday said that the licenses for American companies to export certain technology products to China’s Huawei would be issued very shortly and added to the recent indications that a trade deal could be signed later this month.
The uptick was further supported by a subdued US Dollar price action. However, some follow-through pickup in the US Treasury bond yields might help revive the USD demand and cap gains for the major, making it prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the mentioned support zone.
Moving ahead, Tuesday's US economic docket – highlighting the release of US ISM non-manufacturing PMI – will now be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.691
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|0.6883
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6824
|Daily SMA50
|0.6801
|Daily SMA100
|0.685
|Daily SMA200
|0.6954
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6926
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6876
|Previous Weekly High
|0.693
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.681
|Previous Monthly High
|0.693
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.667
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6895
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6907
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6864
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6845
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6814
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6914
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6945
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6964
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates on lower ground amid optimism about trade
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1130, consolidating its losses recorded late on Monday. The US and China are nearing an accord that may include removing tariffs. The US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD battling 1.29 ahead of UK Services PMI
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, within familiar ranges. The UK Services PMI is projected to show ongoing stagnation. Election polls continue showing a substantial lead for the Conservatives.
USD/JPY sits near multi-day tops, bulls likely to aim towards 109.00 handle
Renewed US-China trade optimism weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status. Bulls further took cues from some follow-through uptick in the US bond yields. Tuesday’s US ISM non-manufacturing PMI will be eyed for some trading impetus.
Gold: Range play intact amid trade optimism
Prices remain trapped in $1,520-$1,475 range for the fifth straight week. The US and China are closing on the phase-one of a trade deal and forcing a breakout is going to be a tough task for the yellow metal bulls. The hourly chart shows scope for a re-test of $1,500.
US Service Sector October PMI Preview: That turned corner must be around here somewhere
Services PMI is estimated to rise to 53.4 in October from 52.6 in September. The business activity index is expected to slip to 55.0 from 55.2. Employment was 50.4 in and 53.1 in Aug. New orders were 53.7 in Sept and 60.3 in Aug.