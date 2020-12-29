AUD/USD climbs to session tops, eyeing a move beyond 0.7600 mark

By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD managed to regain positive traction on Tuesday amid renewed USD selling bias.
  • Progress on US stimulus boosted investors’ confidence and undermined the safe-haven USD.
  • Relatively thin liquidity conditions warrant some caution before placing any fresh bullish bets.

The AUD/USD pair edged higher during the Asian session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily range, just below the 0.7600 mark.

Following the previous day's modest pullback from one-week tops, the pair managed to regain positive traction on Tuesday and was being supported by the emergence of some fresh US dollar selling. Progress on additional US stimulus remained supportive of the upbeat market mood, which, in turn, undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status.

In fact, the House of Representatives voted to increase the amount of stimulus checks to qualified Americans from $600 to $2,000 on Monday. This comes on the back of the latest optimism over a last-minute Brexit deal, which further boosted investors' confidence and benefitted perceived riskier currencies, including the Australian dollar.

The AUD/USD pair is now be looking to build on the momentum further beyond the 0.7600 round-figure mark, though year-end thin trading volumes might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond weekly tops, around the 0.7620-25 area, before positioning for any further appreciating move.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Tuesday. Hence, the US stimulus headlines will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, might further contribute to produce some short-term trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7597
Today Daily Change 0.0018
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 0.7579
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7518
Daily SMA50 0.734
Daily SMA100 0.7271
Daily SMA200 0.698
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7641
Previous Daily Low 0.7557
Previous Weekly High 0.7619
Previous Weekly Low 0.7461
Previous Monthly High 0.7438
Previous Monthly Low 0.699
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7589
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7609
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7544
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7508
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.746
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7627
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7676
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7711

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

