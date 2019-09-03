The pair reversed an early dip in absence of any fresh dovish signals by RBA on Tuesday.

Renewed weakness in the US bond yields capped the USD and remained supportive.

Traders look forward to the US ISM manufacturing PMI for some meaningful impetus.

The AUD/USD pair built on its goodish intraday up-move from near one-month lows and is currently placed at session tops, around the 0.6725-30 region.



The pair extended last week's rejection slide from the 0.6800 neighbourhood and slipped below the 0.6700 handle, back closer to multi-year lows set on August 7, albeit managed to attract some buying interest at lower levels after the latest RBA monetary policy update.

RBA maintains status-quo

At its September meeting held this Tuesday, the RBA left its cash rate unchanged to 1.0% and refrained from providing any clear signs of further rate cuts. The RBA also sounded optimistic about employment and economic growth expectations, which eventually provided a minor lift to the Australian Dollar.



This against the backdrop of renewed hopes of a potential US-China trade deal further underpinned the China-proxy Aussie and remained supportive of the up-move, through the prevailing bullish sentiment around the US Dollar might keep a lid on any strong follow-through.



Meanwhile, a sharp intraday turnaround in the US Treasury bond yields - triggered by a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment - failed to provide any additional boost to the greenback ahead of Tuesday's important release of the US ISM manufacturing PMI.

Technical levels to watch