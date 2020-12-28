AUD/USD climbs to one-week tops, further beyond 0.7600 mark

- AUD/USD regained positive traction for the third consecutive session on Monday amid weaker USD.
- News that Trump signed US aid bill added to the Brexit optimism and boosted investors' confidence.
- A modest uptick in the US bond yields helped limit the USD fall and might cap gains amid thin liquidity.
The AUD/USD pair held on to its modest Asian session gains and was last seen hovering near one-week tops, just above the 0.7600 round-figure mark.
The pair quickly reversed an intraday dip to the 0.7585 region and turned positive for the third consecutive session on Monday. News that the US President Trump has signed a $2.3 trillion COVID-19 relief and government funding bill added to the latest Brexit optimism.
The positive developments boosted investors' confidence, which was evident from the prevalent bullish trading sentiment around the equity market. This, in turn, undermined the US dollar's safe-haven demand and provided a modest lift to the perceived riskier Australian Dollar.
However, a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields helped limit any deeper losses for the greenback. This, along with holiday-thinned trading conditions, held bulls from placing aggressive bets and might keep a lid on any runaway rally for the AUD/USD pair.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the AUD/USD pair is more likely to consolidate its recent gains to multi-year tops.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7614
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|0.759
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7506
|Daily SMA50
|0.733
|Daily SMA100
|0.7267
|Daily SMA200
|0.6971
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7619
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7572
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7619
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7461
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7438
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.699
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.759
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7601
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7568
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7546
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7521
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7616
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7641
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7663
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
