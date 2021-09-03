AUD/USD climbs to one-month tops, further beyond 0.7400 mark ahead of NFP

- AUD/USD continued scaling higher on Friday amid sustained USD selling bias.
- Bulls shrugged off dismal Australian retail sales data/China’s Services PMI print.
- The market focus remains on the closely-watched US monthly jobs report (NFP).
The AUD/USD pair broke out of its intraday consolidative range and shot to near one-month tops, around the 0.7425 region heading into the European session.
The pair prolonged its recent strong move up and continued gaining traction for the fourth consecutive session on Friday. This marked the fifth day of a positive move in the previous six – also the eighth in the previous nine – and was exclusively sponsored by a broad-based US dollar weakness.
Investors seem convinced that the Fed will wait for a longer period before rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus. Apart from this, fading hopes for an early lift-off dragged the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond below the 1.30% threshold and undermined the greenback.
Apart from this, the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets further dented demand for the safe-haven USD and benefitted the perceived riskier aussie. The combination of supporting factors helped offset weaker Australian and Chinese economic data released earlier this Friday.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported a larger than anticipated drop in retail sales during July amid COVID-induced lockdowns in the country's major cities. Separately, China's Caixin services PMI showed that activity in the country's services sector contracted sharply in August.
With the USD price dynamics turning out to be an exclusive driver of the AUD/USD pair's momentum, the market focus will remain on Friday's release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs data. The popularly known NFP report could influence expectations about the likely timing of the Fed's tapering plans. This, in turn, will play a key role in driving the greenback in the near term and provide a fresh directional impetus to the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.742
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|0.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7294
|Daily SMA50
|0.7378
|Daily SMA100
|0.755
|Daily SMA200
|0.7609
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.741
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7355
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7318
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7119
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7427
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7389
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7376
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7366
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7333
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7311
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7421
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7443
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7476
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls await US NFP on the way to 1.1900
EUR/USD takes a breather around monthly peak below 1.1900, despite staying up for the six consecutive days, heading into Friday’s NFP. The US dollar tracks sluggish Treasury yields amid weak economic data. Covid jitters battle receding fears of Fed’s tapering amid a pre-NFP trading lull.
GBP/USD eases from monthly highs near 1.3850
GBP/USD is off the monthly highs, easing towards 1.3800 as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid pre-NFP cautious trading. UK PM Johnson's tax hike fears and Brexit concerns cap the gains in the cable. UK PMI and US NFP in focus.
XAU/USD at a critical juncture ahead of NFP, upside appears favored
Gold price finds support amid sluggish USD, China’s stimulus hopes. Weak US data hint at dismal NFP print, weigh on Fed’s tapering expectations. Gold’s 4H technical setup remains in favor of bullish traders, NFP awaited.
Polkadot awaits trigger for 30% gains
Polkadot price recently sliced through a critical supply barrier, indicating a resurgence of buying pressure. DOT is likely to experience another leg-up if this momentum continues to hold, which could even retest the all-time high in a highly bullish case.
NFP Preview: How low can the dollar go? Extremely low expectations point to a greenback comeback
The dollar is data-dependent – and that data has been downbeat, sending the dollar down. Has it gone too far? Weak leading indicators have significantly depressed expectations for August's Nonfarm Payrolls.