AUD/USD climbs to monthly highs above 0.7000 on USD selloff

- AUD/USD is rising for the second straight day on Wednesday.
- Upbeat market mood dampens demand for safe-haven greenback.
- Focus shift to mid-tier data releases from the US.
The AUD/USD pair finished the day modestly higher on Tuesday and preserved its bullish momentum on Wednesday. After rising above 0.7000, the pair extended its climb and touched its highest level in nearly five weeks at 0.7024. As of writing, the pair was up 0.7% on the day at 0.7022.
Risk rally picks up steam
Earlier in the day, the data from Australia showed that the Westpac Consumer Confidence Index in July slumped to -6.1% from 6.3% in June. However, despite the disappointing data, coronavirus vaccine hopes provided a boost to market sentiment and helped the risk-sensitive AUD gather strength against its peers.
Reports suggesting that vaccines developed by Moderna and Oxford showing positive results allowed risk flows to start dominating financial markets. Reflecting the positive market environment, major European equity indexes are up between 1.75% and 2% and S/P 500 futures are gaining 1.3%.
On the other hand, the greenback is having a tough time attracting investors as a safe haven with the US Dollar Index dropping below 96 for the first time in more than a month. In the second half of the day, Industrial Production, Capacity Utilization and Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Empire State Manufacturing Survey will be looked upon for fresh catalysts.
Meanwhile, market participants will keep a close eye on Wall Street and a decisive rally in US stocks could force the USD to continue to weaken.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7021
|Today Daily Change
|0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|0.65
|Today daily open
|0.6976
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6915
|Daily SMA50
|0.6779
|Daily SMA100
|0.6534
|Daily SMA200
|0.6679
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6978
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6921
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7001
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6922
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7065
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6648
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6956
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6942
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6938
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6901
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6881
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6996
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7016
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7053
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
